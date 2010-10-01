Andale rallies, defeats Clearwater

CLEARWATER — There was no nervous feeling. No need to push the panic button.

By running for four touchdowns after a pair of early fumbles put it in 10-0 hole early, Andale showed why as it powered past Clearwater 27-10.

And for Andale junior running back Trent Horsch, there wasn't one second he believed his team couldn't bounce back from some early trouble.

"We just knew we had to turn it around, we had to take care of that football," Horsch said.

With Andale leading rusher Jake Hattabaugh sidelined after the first possession of the game with a hip pointer, Clearwater took control early.

"I felt good, it was kind of what we had scripted going into the game," Clearwater coach Dirk Ankerholz said. "We started off really well and I think we got a little tired."

Clearwater (3-2) got off to a great start thanks to a 29-yard field goal from Trevor Bowman and a 1-yard touchdown run from Jarrod Nickelson.

But with Hattabaugh out, Horsch stepped in to give Andale’s offense a boost, gaining 51 yards on his first three carries and finishing with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

"(Horsch) did a fantastic job," Andale coach Gary O'Hair. "Of course, Trent has done a fantastic job for us all year. I'm as proud as I can be for him coming in there and breaking tackles and running as hard as he did."

Andale quarterback Cody King got his team its first points on a 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 1-yard run in the third. Horsch did the rest of the scoring on a pair of 3-yard touchdowns.

Andale (4-1) finished with 343 yards of total offense, while holding Clearwater to 164.

Andale (4-1) 0 6 6 15 — 27

Clearwater (3-2) 3 7 0 0 — 10

C—Bowman 29 field goal

C—Nickelson 1 run (Bowman kick)

A—King 22 run (kick failed)

A—King 1 run (run failed)

A—T. Horsch 3 run (King run))

A—T. Horsch 3 run (Raymundo kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Andale, Horsch 16-151, King 5-61, O'Hair 5-33, Hattabaugh 6-24, Staats 3-22, Kear 2-10, Eck 3-3. Clearwater, Nickelson 19-87, True 20-69, Rinke 3-13, Alexander 8-7, Harris 1-(-1), Hoover 3-(-23).

Passing—Andale, King 3-6-63-1. Clearwater, Hoover 1-4-12-1.

Receiving— Andale, Hawkins 2-58, Trent 1-5. Clearwater, True 1-12.