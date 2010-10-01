Varsity Kansas

Kapaun gets mixed results in shutout victory

BY TONY ADAME - The Wichita Eagle

This should’ve been about the shutout, or the undefeated record, or Ryan Zwick’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It wasn’t.

Kapaun Mount Carmel improved to 5-0 with a 34-0 victory over North on Friday at Cessna Stadium, but there was hardly any celebration for the Crusaders after starting tailback/cornerback Skyler Krehbiel was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Krehbiel, who ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, will have to sit out next week’s rivalry game against Bishop Carroll by City League rule.

“It sucks . . . but if (Krehbiel) had got hurt we’d been in the same situation of having to find a way to play without him,” Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt said. “We’ve just go to deal with it.”

With Carroll at 4-1 and Kapaun unbeaten, next Friday’s game could also have City League title implications.

“It puts a damper on things,” Zwick said. “(Carroll) is a game we’ve been looking forward to all year. It’s a huge blow.”

Kapaun opened its scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run from quarterback Keaton Lewis late in the first quarter, and went up 14-0 on its next possession when Lewis hit Nick Cook for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

The Crusaders added a flurry of points right before halftime — and a turnover. Lewis scored from one yard out with 18 seconds left, and Kapaun got the ball back deep in North territory after recovering a squib kick. Lewis threw an interception on the next play to give North (0-5, 0-4) the ball back.

And then . . . .

“I knew they’d have to go deep and when I picked the ball off I started to go left and saw almost all of North’s team over there,” Zwick said. “I heard my guys yelling at me to go back right and when I did there was just a wall of blockers for me.”

Zwick’s score gave the Crusaders a 27-0 halftime lead.

Krehbiel picked up a celebration penalty after his 3-yard touchdown run gave Kapaun a 34-0 lead in the third quarter. His second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — and ejection — came after a rushing attempt when Krehbiel was on the bottom of a pile of North defenders.

Lewis finished with 184 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and three turnovers on two interceptions and a fumble. Cook led all players with 90 receiving yards.

“We have high expectations, so there’s a difference between a 34-0 win where you do things right and a 34-0 win when you leave some points on the field,” Adelhardt said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t live up to expectations.”

North (0-5, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kapaun (5-0, 5-0) 7 20 7 0 — 34

KMC—Lewis 30 run (Cantele kick)

KMC—Cook 8 pass from Lewis (Cantele kick)

KMC—Lewis 1 run (Cantele kick)

KMC—Zwick 60 interception return (kick failed)

KMC—Krehbiel 3 run (Cantele kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—North, Pratt 17-53, Jones 5-6, Wright 4-3, Love 4-5, Daniels 1-5. Kapaun, Krehbiel 19-99, Lewis 10-66, Heiland 4-24, Schafer 1-2, Martin 1-4.

Passing—North, Jones 6-13-39-1, Love 3-9-26-1. Kapaun, Lewis 12-21-184-2.

Receiving—North, Schueller 2-14, Daniels 4-29, Hinojos 1-20, Hayes 1-5. Kapaun, J. Martin 2-12, M. Martin 3-29, Krehbiel 1-10, Cook 4-90.

