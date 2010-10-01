Salina Central tops Maize

MAIZE — Coach Craig Broadbent doesn’t understand why Toledo is the only major-college football team to offer Maize senior Derek Lee a scholarship.

“We’ve been told people don’t want him,” Broadbent said, shaking his head Friday night outside the locker room.

Lee, a defensive end and tight end, has skills. Although Maize lost 10-3 to visiting Salina Central, the Eagles’ defense, especially Lee, played extremely well.

In the first half, Lee had four tackles for loss, including two sacks of quarterback Jackson Rolfs of minus-22 yards. Rolfs was filling in for an injured Shay Wooten.

“I don’t know if there’s a tougher kid around,” Broadbent said of Lee. “He’s playing both ways, he’s physically dead at the end of the game. He works his tail off. I’m not sure I ever coached a better one.”

Maize’s defense gave up 65 yards of offense in the first half and 210 for the game.

“They do some things scheme-wise that is tough to prepare for,” Salina Central coach Mike Hall said. “They do a lot of slanting and they’re an attack-style defense. We were able to stay the course and possess the ball enough in the second half where we got them kind of guessing.”

The touchdown Maize allowed was a 99-yard kickoff return by freshman Malik Veal.

“That’s the first time our special teams have given up points,” Broadbent said. “We had our chances, we just didn’t get the tackle made.”

Veal is clearly a special athlete. He attempted a 46-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but it bounced off the crossbar. He made a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth period.

On the return, he bounced out to the right side of the field and got great blocking. When it became clear that only Maize kicker Tyler Bishop had a shot at stopping Veal, sophomore Kade True blocked him for about 10 yards to give Veal the clear path for the touchdown.

Maize’s offense had its chances, though.

The Eagles moved the ball well early, getting good runs from Ty Turner, Scott Hendricks and quarterback Blake Pontius. After getting to the Salina Central 19, though, Elias Grant intercepted Pontius.

Maize got to the Mustangs’ 13 late in the first quarter, but had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Bishop.

In the second half, Turner had two carries and Hendricks didn’t have a single carry due to ankle injuries.

“We got beat up,” Broadbent said. “Coach Hall has a (heck) of a team. Our kids played tough. . . . If we can get over that (hump) with the offense, the defense is something to build on.”

Salina Central (3-2, 3-1) 0 0 7 3 — 10

Maize (3-2, 2-2) 3 0 0 0 — 3

M—Bishop 30 FG

SC—Veal 99 kickoff return (Veal kick)

SC—Veal 27 FG

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Salina Central, Sharp 26-91, Veal 6-59, Gonzalez 8-28, Hilbig 1-5, Rolfs 3-(-26). Maize, Turner 9-54, Pontius 6-31, Hendricks 9-30, Larkin 7-21, Lemuz 2-2, Latimer 2-(-2).

Passing—Salina Central, Rolfs 4-6-53-0. Maize, Pontius 3-11-24-1.

Receiving—Salina Central, Norwood 2-39, Hoffart 1-9, Moore 1-5. Maize, Lee 2-19, Lemuz 1-5.

