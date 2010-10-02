Varsity Kansas

October 02, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 1)

City League

Carroll 52, East 12

Hays 57, South 14

Heights 56, Northwest 14 (Thurs.)

Kapaun 34, North 0

Southeast 36, West 14

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 27, Clearwater 10

Anderson County 36, Augusta 7

Andover Central 68, El Dorado 0

Buhler 46, Mulvane 33

Campus 40, Newton 20

Collegiate 45, Circle 0

Derby 38, Andover 27

Goddard 54, Valley Center 3

Hutchinson 63, Salina South 12

Maize South 17, Wellington 16

McPherson 55, Arkansas City 14

Rose Hill 42, Winfield 7

Salina Central 10, Maize 3

Central Plains

Douglass 14, Bluestem 8

Chaparral 22, Trinity Academy 21 (OT)

Conway Springs 64, Cheney 20

Garden Plain 70, Independent 13

Medicine Lodge 18, Belle Plaine 13

Other area teams

Argonia 48, Attica 22

Burlington 48, Eureka 12

Central-Burden 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8

Centre 48, Flinthills 20

Claflin 54, Canton-Galva 22

Cunningham 58, Stafford 38

Halstead 55, Lyons 6

Hillsboro 21, Kingman 13

Hutchinson Trinity 43, Remington 12

Inman 28, Plainville 8

Lincoln 50, Peabody-Burns 48

Madison 81, White City 8

Moundridge 32, Chase County 0

Nickerson 47, Hesston 32

Pratt 43, Smoky Valley 13

Pratt Skyline 48, Norwich 0

Pretty Prairie 68, Macksville 20

Sedan 56, Oxford 6

Sedgwick 35, Marion 16

Solomon 84, Goessel 60

South Barber 34, Caldwell 22

South Haven 56, Burrton 6

St. John 47, Fairfield 15

Sterling 44, Haven 7

Sunrise Christian 30, Horton 8

West Elk 36, Udall 20

Other games

Abilene 49, Wamego 19

Altoona-Midway 52, Hartford 6

Ashland 50, Dighton 14

Atchison 31, KC Harmon 28

Atchison County 65, Jackson Heights 0

Baileyville 68, Axtell 32

Baldwin 53, Lenexa St. James 12

Basehor-Linwood 26, KC Turner 6

Baxter Springs 31, Frontenac 14

Beloit 20, Russell 9

Bennington 16, Herington 14

Bern at Kickapoo Nation

Blue Valley 39, BV North 7

Bonner Springs 41, Tonganoxie 28

BV Southwest 36, BV West 35 (Thurs.)

BV-Randolph at Frankfort

Caney Valley 42, Fredonia 6

Centralia 53, Doniphan West 0

Chanute 62, Iola 6

Chase 60, Bucklin 6

Cherryvale 30, Neodesha 26

Cheylin 48, Golden Plains 30

Cimarron 40, Larned 0

Clay Center 57, Chapman 0

Concordia 36, Marysville 12

Crest 42, Chetopa 34

Deerfield 32, Hodgeman County 30

Dodge City 31, Great Bend 14

Elkhart 48, Sublette 15

Ell-Saline 44, Ellinwood 22

Ellis 35, Rawlins County 21

Ellsworth 46, Republic County 14

Emporia 47, Shawnee Heights 24

Fort Scott 15, Columbus 14

Fowler 52, Rolla 0

Frankfort 60, BV-Randolph 34

Galena 36, Erie 0

Garden City 38, Liberal 14

Gardner-Edgerton 63, BV Northwest 14

Goodland 31, Lakin 28

Greeley County 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Hanover 48, Elwood 0

Hiawatha 26, Santa Fe Trail 8

Hoisington 21, Thomas More Prep 15

Holcomb 27, Southwestern Heights 8

Holton 42, Jefferson West 7

Hope 58, Wilson 12

Hoxie 34, Sylvan-Lucas 26

Independence 34, Coffeyville 8

Junction City 67, Topeka West 7

KC (Mo.) Central 14, KC Washington 6

KC Schlagle at KC Wyandotte

KC Sumner 44, Lincoln Prep 6

Kinsley 47, Spearville 14

Kiowa County 58, South Central 22

LaCrosse 44, Salina Sacred Heart 26

Lakeside 52, Clifton-Clyde 28

Lansing 50, Bishop Ward 7

Lawrence 27, Olathe East 21

Lawrence Veritas 64, St. John's Military 16

Lebo 62, Burlingame 22

Linn 46, Tescott 0

Louisburg 28, DeSoto 7

Manhattan 39, Topeka Seaman 20

Marais des Cygnes at Southern Coffey County

Marmaton Valley 60, Yates Center 34

McLouth 31, Jefferson North 13

Meade 46, Stanton County 6

Minneapolis 14, SE-Saline 12

Moscow 64, Ingalls 14

Nemaha Valley 28, Sabetha 12

Ness City 60, Minneola 6

Northern Heights 44, Central Heights 19

Norton 41, Smith Center 20

Oakley 62, Leoti 7

Oberlin 22, St. Francis 14

Olathe North 76, Leavenworth 0

Olathe South 21, Olathe Northwest 13

Olpe 32, Lyndon 7

Onaga 57, Mission Valley 22

Osborne 50, Hill City 38

Oswego 58, Humboldt 13

Otis-Bison 53, Western Plains 6

Ottawa 17, Spring Hill 0

Palco 34, Northern Valley 14

Paola 28, Eudora 6

Parsons 50, SE-Cherokee 0

Phillipsburg 28, Washington County 6

Pittsburg 41, Labette County 14

Pittsburg Colgan 59, Jayhawk-Linn 0 (Thurs.)

Pleasant Ridge 53, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 7

Prairie View 21, Osawatomie 14

Quinter 42, Wallace County 16

Quivira Heights 48, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 0

Riley County 35, Rossville 21

Riverton 16, Girard 12

Rock Hills 55, Pike Valley 8

Royal Valley 36, Perry-Lecompton 8

Scott City 35, Hugoton 7

Shawnee Mill Valley 42, KC Piper 35

Silver Lake 20, Rock Creek 0

SM East 28, Lawrence Free State 21

SM Northwest 51, SM South 12

SM West 41, SM North 0

South Gray at Pawnee Heights

St. Marys 34, Wabaunsee 7

St. Paul 48, Pleasanton 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Bishop Miege 26

Satanta 32, Syracuse 0

Thunder Ridge 59, Natoma 12

Topeka Hayden 23, Topeka 13

Troy 20, Valley Heights 0

Tyro Christian at Waverly

Ulysses 47, Colby 6

Uniontown 52, NE-Arma 0

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

Victoria 45, Logan 0

WaKeeney 52, Stockton 3

Wakefield 60, Southern Cloud 44

Washburn Rural 28, Topeka Highland Park 10

Wathena 20, Leavenworth Immaculata 16

Wellsville 21, Council Grove 12

Weskan 48, Triplains-Brewster 0

West Franklin 34, Osage City 20

