Andale plays ballhog to beat back Collegiate

ANDALE — Collegiate’s offense is one that can quickly erase deficits.

That’s the assumption, anyway. Friday, the Spartans’ playmakers hardly got a chance to display those abilities, especially in the second half.

Andale wore down the Spartans with a thundering rushing attack that helped the Indians win 33-21.

Andale was on offense for 31 of the first 43 plays after halftime. The Indians had one short scoring series, but two long ones erased Collegiate’s chances of maintaining momentum after taking a 14-13 lead at the half.

Andale is the last unbeaten remaining in a competitive Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division IV. The Indians rebounded after losing to Rose Hill last week.

“It’s just our style of football,” Andale coach Gary O’Hair said. “Obviously we’ve had success with that and they’ve had success doing what they do. One style isn’t better than the other, you’ve just got to be committed to what you do.”

Andale stuck with running back Jake Hattabaugh after the senior netted minus-23 rushing yards on his first three carries.

Hattabaugh is the Indians’ most electrifying player, but only because his rushes up the middle usually go for more yards than similar carries by his teammates.

If not for the rough start, Hattabaugh would have gotten closer to 200 yards. He settled for 171 while acting as catalyst for eight- and seven-play touchdown drives in the third quarter. His eight-yard touchdown put Andale ahead 26-14 late in the third quarter.

“I just knew that I had to step it up if I had to win this football game,” said Hattabaugh, who also threw two touchdown passes. “æ.æ.æ. I just know that I have to keep my feet moving. I just have to keep going.”

Collegiate quarterback Markus Phox showed flashes of his dual-threat talents, but the sophomore was mostly inconsistent.

Phox gave the Spartans the halftime lead on a 27-yard pass to Isaiah Franklin with one second to. Other big plays by Phox and running back Raymond Taylor got Collegiate close to scoring, but the Spartans had two turnovers on downs in Andale territory.

Collegiate’s most costly giveaway was a Phox interception one play after Hattabaugh’s touchdown run. A play after that, Hattabaugh connected with Ryan Horsch for the duo’s second touchdown.

“It was a situation where they were more physical than us in the third quarter, plus we threw an interception there,” Collegiate coach Bill Messamore said. “We knew that after they lost last week that Andale was going to be in a sour mood and that they would want to defend their turf.”

Collegiate (3-1, 2-1) 7 7 0 7 — 21

Andale (3-1, 2-0) 7 6 20 0 — 33

A—R. Horsch 44 pass from Hattabaugh (Hattabaugh kick)

C—Taylor 56 run (Lowden kick)

A—King 1 run (kick failed)

C—Franklin 27 pass from Phox (Lowden kick)

A—O’Hair 10 run (run failed)

A—Hattabaugh 8 run (Hattabaugh kick)

R—R. Horsch 24 pass from Hattabaugh (Hattabaugh kick)

C—Lowden 12 pass from Phox (Lowden kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Collegiate, Taylor 11-103, Phox 13-86, F. Short 1-8. Andale, Hattabaugh 27-171, O’Hair 7-56, King 17-47, T. Horsch 3-13, Blanchat 1-6, Staats 1-5, Team 1-(-24).

Passing—Collegiate, Phox 9-20-111-1. Andale, Hattabaugh 3-7-89-0, King 1-3-9-0.

Receiving—Collegiate, Lowden 3-40, Taylor 3-23, Franklin 1-27, F. Short 1-16, W. Short 1-5. Andale, R. Horsch 2-68, T. Martin 1-21, A. Bergkamp 1-9.