Salthawks strike: Hutchinson wins weather-shortened game against Derby

DERBY — Hutchinson's Ben Heeney is listed as a fullback, but the 6-foot-1, 202-pound senior was unquestionably the fastest man on the field in his team's 42-14 win over Derby on Friday night.

He had 204 rushing yards and a 68-yard touchdown reception by halftime, when the game was called after a thunderstorm blew through the area.

Derby athletic director Russell Baldwin said the storm cell over Derby didn't look like it would clear out until about 9:45, which would have led to a 10:15 start. Both coaches agreed, Baldwin said, that it would be in the teams' best interest not to resume play today for physical and mental reasons.

The teams completed a suspended game on a Saturday last season after Hutch led 28-7, winning 49-14.

"It's reinforced by what happened last year," Hutchinson coach Randy Dreiling said. "It's the same scenario. There's no sense of anybody getting banged up in a meaningless half. Not that football is ever meaningless."

Hutchinson needed only a half to prove that despite its overtime loss to Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst in Week 1, it should still be considered one of the top teams in the state.

"We just came out here and wanted to prove that we were still in the running to win it this year," Heeney said. "It's something that I think we're going to do. This one proved a lot of people wrong about us because they don't think we can win it this year."

Derby scored twice off four Hutchinson turnovers in the first quarter. Lineman Terrance Burns scored on a 22-yard fumble return. Two possessions and two lost fumbles later for the Salthawks, Derby quarterback Tyler Harrison found receiver Keenan Sparks wide open for a 27-yard touchdown. But after that the Hutch defense clamped down, holding the Panthers to 124 yards.

"We knew coming into the game that the defense was going to have to step up, especially after last week," Hutchinson linebacker and defensive captain Matt Galliart said. "After those turnovers, we had to step it up and flat-out make sure that they didn't score. They scored once but we fixed our mistakes."

Meanwhile, Heeney's legs made the Hutchinson offense nearly impossible to stop. He averaged 14.6 yards per carry and had five touchdowns.

Hutchinson (1-0, 1-1) 7 35 — 42 Derby (0-2, 0-2) 14 0 — 14

H—Heeney 12 run (Bradford Kick)

D—Burns 22 fumble return (Shain Kick)

D—Sparks 27 pass from Harrison (Bradford kick)

H—Heeney 68 pass from Turner (Bradford kick)

H—Turner 15 run (Bradford kick)

H—Heeney 64 run (Bradford kick)

H—Heeney 60 run (Bradford kick)

H—Heeney 16 run (Bradford kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hutchinson, Heeney 14-202, Stuckey 3-17, Turner 5-7, Cotton 2-1. Derby, Oaks 4-11, Harrison 4-10, Jewell 1-6.

Passing—Hutchinson, Turner 2-3-73-0. Derby, Harrison 10-15-97-0.

Receiving—Hutchinson, Heeney 1-68, Weber 1-5. Derby, Jewell 4-40, Oaks 3-8, Sparks 2-37, Trease 1-12.