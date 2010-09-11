Smith, Heights blow past North

Out front, of course, there is Heights running back Dreamius Smith running for 120 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 35-0, weather-shortened win over North on Friday night.

And that wasn't even the most dominating performance in one half of action for Heights. That honor belongs to senior defensive end Zerrance Brickhouse.

"I thought our defensive front was outstanding," Heights coach Rick Wheeler said. "And as far as (Brickhouse), that's just him doing what he does best."

What the 6-foot, 180-pound Brickhouse did best was invade the North backfield, accounting for four tackles for loss — including three sacks — as the Falcons held the Redskins to 10 yards of total offense and completed their second straight shutout.

"I thought we had a great week of practice and I was really proud of how our kids prepared for the game," Wheeler said. "We still have some kinks we need to work out on offense as far as eliminating procedure penalties, but I liked our effort."

After North shanked a punt on the first possession of the game to give Heights the ball at the North 32, the Falcons scored two plays later on a 16-yard run from Smith.

Heights quarterback Matt Reed scored on the Falcons' next play from the line of scrimmage on a 46-yard run. Smith broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run on the Falcons' next possession, breaking several tackles at the line of scrimmage before outrunning the North secondary down the left sideline.

That's six plays and three touchdowns. Daniel Deshazer added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Smith capped Heights' scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with six minutes to play.

Heights (2-0, 2-0 City League), using mostly backups, had another chance to score with a first-and-goal inside the 5-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

North (0-2, 0-2) finished with minus-23 rushing yards.

At the conclusion of halftime, game officials postponed the game for 30 minutes as lightning storms moved into the area. At the end of the 30 minutes, with the weather getting worse, City League athletic director Bill Faflick decided to call the game instead of postponing it and playing at a later date.

"We never want to tell a team that they don't have a chance to win," Faflick said. "But trying to get back to this field to play this game was going to be extremely problematic — the earliest we could have even been back on tonight would have been at 10:30."

Heights (2-0, 2-0) 21 14 — 35 North (0-2, 0-2) 0 0 — 0

H—Smith 16 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Reed 46 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 52 (Hoyer kick)

H—Deshazer 7 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 2 run (Hoyer kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Heights, Smith 7-120, Reed 2-47, Deshazer 3-23, Moore 3-43, Iheme 3-52, Jones 4-17, Jo. Moreland 1-3. North, Wright 7-(-15), Love 8-(-14), Pratt 3-6.

Passing—Heights, none. North, Love 4-8-33-0.

Receiving—Heights, none. North, Schueller 2-17, Gonzalez 1-3, Muci 1-13.