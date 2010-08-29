Scheer enjoys her time in Cheney spotlight

For years and years, Jacie Scheer watched her cousins play sports at Cheney, counting down the days before it was her turn.

After placing sixth at the Class 4A golf tournament, contributing to the Cardinals' basketball team and becoming a key softball player last season, Scheer now can be the idol that her cousins were for her growing up.

"I've had so many relatives go through here, now it's my turn to be able to enjoy it," Scheer said.

Scheer has the opportunity this season to add a golf title to last season's basketball title.

So far in practice, Scheer's scoring averages are five strokes below her average last season. There have been times when she has shot in the upper 30s from the red tees and the low 40s from the white tees. Her best score in practice was an even-par 36.

"I'm out at Cherry Oaks everyday practicing," Scheer said. "Whether it's chipping and putting or going to the range, I'm always there."

One area Scheer has strengthened is her distance. She consistently hits her drives close to 250 yards, which leaves her with short irons into greens.

"My dad and I have worked a lot on the range this summer," Scheer said. "Working with him has been a key to my improved distance."

With all the improvement Scheer has made, she has opened the door for opportunities in college. Several small schools have already contacted her about not only golf, but softball as well.

"She will fit in wherever she goes," Cheney coach Randy Levoux said. "She jokes around with the other girls and gives the team a relaxed feel. She's matured a lot as a player and is just really consistent."