The Eagle's 2010 All-Metro baseball team

This is the sixth year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

The selection process

In May, Eagle high school beat writers Joanna Chadwick and Chris Elliott sent nomination ballots to all baseball coaches at the 38 high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Elliott after tabulating nominations, evaluation of players and additional input from coaches and other media members.

All-league teams

Along with the All-Metro team, The Eagle will publish all-league teams for the counties' major leagues: the City League, Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League, Central Plains League and Mid-Central Activities Association.

Bob Arens

Northwest

Senior catcher

Arens, a Wichita State signee, led Northwest in hits (34), doubles (10), and homers (4). His .472 batting average was also a team-high for a squad that always seemed to be in the position to drive runs in.

Jason Axtell

Andover Central

Senior outfielder

Axtell seemed to want to be a prime-time performer for Andover Central. He entered the team's regional hitting .485 and came out of with a .514 batting average and a Class 5A tournament appearance. He went into the state tournament with 30 runs and 16 RBIs.

Nolan Barrientos

Bishop Carroll

Sophomore third baseman

It would be hard for anyone to stand out on a squad that hit .399, but Barrientos did. He hit .514 for the Eagles and scored 36 runs. He was second on the team with 29 RBIs and showed discipline at the plate by drawing 14 walks and striking out seven times in 70 plate appearances.

Gage Byers

Maize

Junior pitcher

Maize's junior ace combined power and command to put together a dominant season (0.95 ERA, 8-0 record). Byers kept batters off-balance all year with a fastball with movement and changeup that he liked to work on the outside corners. He led a deep Maize pitching staff to the Class 6A championship game.

Timmy Chadd

Bishop Carroll

Senior first baseman

Chadd was a staple in the lineup for a bat-heavy Carroll squad that had a reputation for scoring. Chadd drove in 24 runs for the Golden Eagles and was a key cog in the team's 22-win season and appearance in the Class 5A title game. He had a .384 batting average and showed the ability to dig balls out of the dirt at first.

Ethan Chadick

Northwest

Senior pitcher

The Grizzlies got off to the hottest start in the area as they were 11-0 heading into their City League showdown against Carroll. Chadick was a huge part of that success. He had an ERA under 1.00 at the halfway point . He remained a constant, and finished 7-1 record as a starter with a 2.04 ERA.

Tyler Coughenour

Collegiate

Senior shortstop

Coughenour had a monster offensive season. The senior slugger had a .695 batting average, got on base 77 percent of the time and had a 1.390 slugging percentage. The Wichita State signee blasted eight homers and 13 doubles as Collegiate finished 19-2.

Kyle Johnston

Andover Central

Senior outfielder

Johnston helped Andover Central reach the Class 5A tournament with a good bat (.545 average, .864 slugging percentage). Johnston's 36 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Jaguars didn't hurt, either. The senior outfielder was also able to cover plenty of territory.

Conner Knight

Maize

Junior utility player

Knight hit .424 with 24 RBIs. He ran down balls in the outfield, and on the mound he doubled up on starting and relief duties. Knight had five wins and led the team with three saves.

Storm Marlar

Newton

Senior outfielder

Marlar hit .514 for the Railroaders with 29 RBIs, four triples and nine stolen bases. His team also benefited from his contributions on the mound. Marlar was 6-1 as a starter and had a 1.50 ERA.

Alec Meier

Campus

Junior pitcher

Alec Meier blossomed during his junior season on the mound for Campus. Playing for a young team that fluctuated around the .500 mark for most of the season, Meier was a constant. He was 9-1 with a 3.43 ERA for an 11-win team with 53 strikeouts in 57 innings of work.

Zach Nielsen

Bishop Carroll

Senior designated hitter

The Golden Eagles power hitter had 19 RBIs, two home runs and two doubles even after starting the first half of the season limping around the bases. He was also the team's No. 1 pitcher, going 6-1 with a 2.94 ERA.

Austin White

Goddard

Sophomore second baseman

His .395 batting average was second on the team and at the top of the lineup he always seemed to get in position to score. He led the team with 29 runs. White had a team-leading nine stolen bases.

Charlie Ebright

Bishop Carroll

Coach

Losing nine seniors from his successful 2009 team didn't seem to affect the Eagles' success. He led a sophomore- and junior-heavy team to win the City League Championship and earn a No. 1 seed in its regional. Carroll cruised all the way to the Class 5A title game, where it lost 4-3 to Topeka Seaman.