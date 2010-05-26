Kapaun advances to 5-1A soccer semifinal

Editor's note: Andover Central goalkeeper Evan Stamp was incorrectly identified in an earlier version of the story and photos

ANDOVER — Andover Central's girls soccer team didn't just want to keep Kapaun Mount Carmel from scoring on Tuesday.

Central wanted to annoy the Crusaders. Aggravate them. Make them play angry, and not in a good way.

The Jaguars succeeded in taking Kapaun out of its game by playing physically, but Kapaun ultimately had too many scoring options. Taylor Kruse scored two goals in the Crusaders' 3-1 win in a Class 5-1A quarterfinal game.

Kapaun (16-3) advances to Friday's semifinals in Topeka.

"Very frustrating," Kapaun forward Caroline Kastor said. "Every time you get the ball you feel a hand in your back or a foot. They're just very physical. You know they're there, so it's just very frustrating."

Central defenders Maddie Chapin and Emma Mallets shut down Kastor, Kapaun's top scorer, by pressuring her whether she had the ball or not.

Twice in the second half, Kastor became noticeably bothered on two occasions and

exchanged words with Central defenders after rough play.

"I think we might have frustrated them a little bit at the beginnings," Chapin said. "They couldn't score, they could get in a rhythm."

Not all of the Crusaders' playmakers could be contained. What Central's defense had in physical play it lacked in speed, and Kruse scored the first goal on a breakaway with just less than five minutes to go in the first half.

Kristen Rathert scored to make it 2-0 14 minutes into the second half and Kruse put it away with a late goal after Central pulled to within one.

"That's one thing that I really, really like about our team — we're so balanced," Kastor said. "Everybody can show up and score. Every midfielder can score, all the forwards can score, and some defenders."

Central was energized after Shelby Sementelli scored from 15 yards out to make it 2-1 midway through the second half.

After that, the Jaguars started controlling the ball more. But they couldn't get around Kapaun's swarming defenders again and Kruse scored her second goal on a shot that bounced down off the crossbar to seal it in the final minutes.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel1 2 — 3 Andover Central0 1 — 1

First half—Kapaun, Kruse (unassisted). Second half— Kapaun, Rathert (unassisted); Andover Central, Sementelli (unassisted); Kapaun, Kruse (unassisted). Shots— Kapaun, 7-5—12; Andover Central, 1-4—5. Saves— Kapaun, Lujano 1-2—3; Andover Central, Stamp 3-3—6.

Salina Central 3, Wichita Trinity 0 — Trinity's season came to an end one game short of the state tournament when the Knights (16-3) were shut out at home.

Salina Central1 2 — 3 Wichita Trinity0 0 — 0

First half—Salina Central, Neuschafer (UA). Second half— Salina Central, Dykes (Exline); Neuschafer (Leister). Shots— Salina Central 6-6—12; W. Trinity 5-6—11. Saves— Salina Central, Counts 3-2—5; W. Trinity, McPherson 0-2—2.

Maize advances

Maize scored three first-half goals, then survived a Manhattan rally in the second half for a 3-2 victory and a spot in the Class 6A semifinals Friday in Olathe.

Courtney Galliher scored two goals for Maize and Logan Shupe also scored.

"We did a good job of maintaining possession of the ball and getting our forwards in good position to score in the first half," Maize coach Jay Holmes said.

Holmes said his team was a little flat the first 10 minutes of the second half, but picked up the pace.

"We missed three great scoring opportinties in the second half — hit the cross bar with one, and two other shots went over bar."

Manhattan's second goal came with just under 10 minutes left to play, but Maize held on.

Garden City 2, Heights 0 — The Falcons' season ended with a loss at Garden City (16-1-1).

Manhattan0 2 — 2 Maize3 0 — 3

First half—Galliher (Terry), Shupe (Holmes), Galliher (Holmes). Second half— Manhattan, Kennedy, Snyder (Holle). Shots— Manhattan 2-3—5, Maize 8-4—12. Saves— Manhattan, Petty 5-4—9; Maize, Black 2-2—4.