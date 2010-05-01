Carroll dominates baseball showdown

For the first time this season a team was able dominate previously undefeated Northwest on the baseball field. Bishop Carroll knocked off Northwest in an offensive-minded 17-8 win and followed it up with a 7-2 victory in which Eagles pitcher Zach Nielsen pitched a one-hit shutout until the seventh.

With the two wins Carroll (14-1) improved its City League record to 12-0 and put itself in position to take the title if it can take care of business against North and Southeast in the upcoming weeks.

Carroll pitcher Tucker Chadd looks forward to the opportunity to win the City League title, but he and the team have a higher goal in mind.

"It's not what we play for. We're playing to win state," Chadd said. "They're a good team, and sweeping a team like that shows how good we can be when we put it all together. It shows how much potential we have, and that's what we play for."

Carroll proved its ability to play to its offensive strengths in its Game 1 win. It pounded Northwest pitchers for four homers and three doubles.

Nielsen had two home runs and four RBIs on the night and said the team had a plan at the plate heading into the doubleheader.

"We haven't hit like that in a long time," Nielsen said. "Everybody was doing their part. It was awesome. We really focused in (batting practice), the coaches were throwing harder because (Northwest) throws hard."

Northwest coach Travis Stockam made sure after the game to point out to his team the things it had lost at the end of the night.

One of its goals was to go undefeated. Northwest also had plans to sweep Carroll and take the City League title. It lost those chances too. Those casualties, however, were not the most devastating loss for Stockam and his team Friday.

In the second inning of Game 1, Northwest's No. 2 starter Ethan Chadick took a line drive to the knee and had to be helped off the field. Trainers and coaches said initially it looks like a deep bruise and hope he will return this season.

"He's our No. 2 pitcher. He's had our best ERA and has probably thrown the best all year," Stockam said. "For him to go down was huge."

Carroll060 330 5 — 17 16 0 Northwest204 011 0 — 8 10 1

W—Holman. L—Chadick. HR—Carroll, Stucky, Nielsen, Weber, Barrientos. Norwest, Arens

Carroll201 020 2 — 7 12 0 Northwest000 000 2 — 2 4 0

W—Nielsen. L—Phillips. HR—Nielsen.