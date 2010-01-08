Varsity Kansas

January 08, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores, postponements (Jan. 8)

Boys scores

City League

Carroll at West

Kapaun at East

Northwest at Heights

South at North

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Arkansas City at McPherson

Buhler at Andover

El Dorado at Augusta

Goddard at Salina South

Kingman at Andale

Mulvane at Andover Central

Newton at Winfield

Rose Hill at Clearwater

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Wellington at Circle

Central Plains

Cheney at Douglass

Conway Springs at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Chaparral

Wichita Independent at Belle Plaine

Wichita Trinity at Bluestem

MCAA

Haven at Ellinwood

Hillsboro at Hesston

Marion at Lyons

Nickerson at Halstead

Smoky Valley at Hoisington

Wichita Collegiate at Sterling

Other area games

Bennington at Peabody-Burns

Caldwell at Udall

Cunningham at Attica

Elk Valley at Central-Burden

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy

Elyria Christian at Central-Burden

Flinthills at Burlingame

Goessel at Sedgwick

Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield

Little River at Hutchinson Trinity

Moundridge at Canton-Galva

Neodesha at Eureka

Norwich at Burrton

Oxford at South Haven

Pratt Skyline at South Barber

Remington at Inman

Scott City at Pratt

Sedan at Argonia

South Haven at Oxford

Stafford at Pretty Prairie

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.

Other games

Abilene at Marysville, ppd.

Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.

Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.

Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.

Bern at Linn, ppd.

Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.

BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26

Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.

Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.

Chapman at Clay Center, ppd. to Feb. 8

Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.

Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.

Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.

Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1

Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.

Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.

Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Feb. 15

Erie at Uniontown, ppd.

Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16

Hanover at Axtell, ppd.

Herington at Lyndon, ppd.

Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.

Holton at Sabetha, ppd.

Iola at Girard, ppd.

Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.

KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15

KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.

Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.

Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.

Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.

Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.

Lebo at Waverly, ppd.

Lenexa St. James vs. KC Harmon, ppd.

Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Jan. 26

Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.

McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.

Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11

Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.

Olpe at Hartford, ppd.

Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.

Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18

Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.

Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.

Riley County at Rossville, ppd.

Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1

Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.

Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18

SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.

SM North at SM South, ppd.

SM Northwest at SM West, ppd.

Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.

Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.

Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.

Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd. to Jan. 30

Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.

Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.

Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.

Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.

Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.

Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.

White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.

Girls scores

City League

Carroll at West

Kapaun at East

Northwest at Heights

South at North

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Arkansas City at McPherson

Buhler at Andover

El Dorado at Augusta

Goddard at Salina South

Kingman at Andale

Mulvane at Andover Central

Newton at Winfield

Rose Hill at Clearwater

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Wellington at Circle

Central Plains

Cheney at Douglass

Conway Springs at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Chaparral

Wichita Independent at Belle Plaine

Wichita Trinity at Bluestem

MCAA

Haven at Ellinwood

Hillsboro at Hesston

Marion at Lyons

Nickerson at Halstead

Smoky Valley at Hoisington

Wichita Collegiate at Sterling

Other area games

Bennington at Peabody-Burns

Caldwell at Udall

Cunningham at Attica

Elk Valley at Central-Burden

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy

Elyria Christian at Central-Burden

Flinthills at Burlingame

Goessel at Sedgwick

Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield

Little River at Hutchinson Trinity

Moundridge at Canton-Galva

Neodesha at Eureka

Norwich at Burrton

Oxford at South Haven

Pratt Skyline at South Barber

Remington at Inman

Scott City at Pratt

Sedan at Argonia

South Haven at Oxford

Stafford at Pretty Prairie

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.

Other games

Abilene at Marysville, ppd.

Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.

Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.

Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.

Bern at Linn, ppd.

Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.

BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26

Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.

Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.

Chapman at Clay Center, ppd. to Feb. 8

Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.

Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.

Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.

Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1

Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.

Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.

Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Jan. 19

Erie at Uniontown, ppd.

Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16

Hanover at Axtell, ppd.

Herington at Lyndon, ppd.

Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.

Holton at Sabetha, ppd.

Iola at Girard, ppd.

Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.

KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15

KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.

Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.

Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.

Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.

Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.

Lebo at Waverly, ppd.

Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Feb. 2

Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.

McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.

Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11

Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.

Olpe at Hartford, ppd.

Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.

Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18

Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.

Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.

Riley County at Rossville, ppd.

Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1

Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.

Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18

SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.

Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.

Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.

Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.

Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd.

Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.

Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.

Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.

Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.

Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.

Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.

White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.

