Campus bowling builds solid foundation

The Campus girls bowling team built momentum in recent years. The teams qualified for state the last two years in Class 6A, finishing seventh in 2008 and sixth in 2009.

Three senior bowlers that bowled on the qualifying teams have graduated, but Campus' expectations are the same.

Returning three state qualifiers, Campus coach Kenny Fulkerson thinks this team could be the one to break through.

"With the supporting cast that these girls picked up, yeah, going to state I don't even question it, I expect it," Fulkerson said.

"I know they're capable. Their ability is there. It will happen. They will make it happen."

Leading the Colts is two-time state bowler Kali Mills. Mills, a junior, is the most experienced bowler and Fulkerson expects her to help lead a young squad.

"I think we're going to be doing pretty good," Mills said. "We have another pretty strong team this year. We did lose a lot of seniors last year, but we came in and have filled in for them."

Campus also returns its top state finisher, sophomore Courtney Hill. Hill finished 26th in 6A last year and is excited to get an opportunity to get to the top of the class.

"We're all right there," Hill said. "We're are so close, I think we can easily get up to the top."

Another sophomore, Kristen Parsons, also returns with state experience, giving Campus' top three bowlers experience to pass on to the newcomers.

But with experience comes even higher expectations and goals, which doesn't bother Mills.

"It doesn't really weigh on my shoulders, it makes me work harder," Mills said. "It makes me want to do better so I can inspire some of my other teammates."

If Campus is to continue its success, much of the responsibility will be with Mills, Hill and Parsons. It will also depend on Campus bowling its best when it counts, like last year when it won its regional at Seneca Bowl.

"Right now we need to concentrate on day-to-day stuff," Fulkerson said. "Meets are very important, go in there and make the best showing we can but let's concentrate on AV-CTL and regionals. Let state take care of itself."

"All the way," Mills said.