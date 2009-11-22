Spartans roll into 3A final

NORTON — Wichita Collegiate's third quarter Saturday showed exactly why its offense has struck fear into opponents this season.

In that period alone, the Spartans ran six plays for 240 yards, and four of the plays went for touchdowns on the way to a 56-21 win over Norton in the Class 3A semifinals.

Brett LeMaster's 78-yard touchdown run may sum up the Spartans' offensive domination the best.

" (Norton) called out our play, they knew what we were running," said LeMaster, who finished with 207 total yards. "It got me a little nervous, but I just turned on the jets from there. They knew it was coming so I had to turn on the heat."

Collegiate (13-0) will play Marysville (12-1) in the 3A championship game next Saturday at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson at 1 p.m.

"We have thought about this since the summer and we finally got here," quarterback Blake Jablonski said. "Just for us 10 seniors to get this done feels great."

Collegiate's offense shouldn't have surprised anyone. In the playoffs, Collegiate has outscored its opponents 174-58.

"Our offense is just fun. We all get involved, we all get touches. It's probably one of the most fun to watch and it's definitely the most fun to play in," LeMaster said.

Collegiate showed off a running attack that had been overshadowed by its high-powered passing.

Raymond Taylor scored two touchdowns, the first on a 75-yard run for the Spartans' first score and the second on a 27-yard run that finished the 28-0 spurt that Norton couldn't recover from.

Taylor finished with 138 yards on nine carries.

"This feels great, we always wanted to be here," Taylor said. "It's a dream come true. We just want to finish it off."

Tyler Coughenour took both of his two carries in the game in for touchdowns.

"Everybody talked that we couldn't run the ball. We knew we could run the ball, we knew could. It was just that we haven't chosen to a lot of times," Collegiate coach Bill Messamore said. "If they gave us wide ends like they had showed on film, we were going to come out and run it. I think that shocked them a little bit to start with and got us off to a great start."

Norton looked like it would go punch-for-punch with Collegiate at the start of the frantic third quarter.

Norton cut Collegiate's lead to 21-14 on its first drive of the second half when quarterback Connor Pfannenstiel scored on a five-yard run to end a nine-play drive.

After LeMaster's 78-yard run, Norton's Terrell Lane, who constantly put Norton in good field position, returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to answer and pulled Norton to 28-21.

"Special teams, we couldn't stop them. That was a big key for them to keep in it," Messamore said.

But that was all Norton could fire back with as Collegiate's offense just kept going and finished the game on a 28-0 run.

"They just exploded and we couldn't keep up with them," Norton coach Lucas Melvin said. "It was just them making plays. They stepped up in the third quarter and continued to make plays and we weren't able to."

Wichita Collegiate (13-0) 14 7 28 7 — 56 Norton (9-4) 0 7 14 0 — 21

C—Taylor 75 run (kick blocked)

C—Coughenour 15 run (LeMaster run)

N—Hamel 30 pass from Pfannenstiel (Laughlin kick)

C—Coughenour 1 run (Coughenour kick)

N—Pfannenstiel 5 run (Laughlin kick)

C—LeMaster 78 run (Lowden kick)

N—Lane 80 kickoff return (Laughlin kick)

C—Bailey 9 pass from Jablonski (Lowden kick)

C—LeMaster 41 pass from Jablonski (Lowden kick)

C—Bailey 82 pass from Jablonski (Lowden kick)

C—Taylor 27 run (Lowden kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Collegiate, Taylor 9-138, Phox 6-20, Jablonski 4-25, LeMaster 3-75, Franklin 2-17, Coughenour 2-16, Cornejo 1-2. Norton, Lane 21-88, Pfannenstiel 16-12, Hamel 7-22, Perez 6-23, Sproul 3-8, McKenna 1-9, Shirk 1-3.

Passing—Collegiate, Jablonski 10-21-233-1. Norton, Pfannenstiel 3-10-6-1, Shirk 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Collegiate, LeMaster 6-132, Bailey 3-100, Taylor 1-1. Norton, Hamel 1-30, Lane 1-22, Perez 1-8.