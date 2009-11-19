Heights prepares for a different Derby

The Derby football coaches were looking for some music to play before practice last week.

Prior to picking a CD, coach Brandon Clark joked about not playing the disc they chose the week the Panthers played Heights.

The Falcons defeated Derby 27-0 in the final week of the regular season for a Class 6A district title.

This time, a lot more is at stake. Heights plays host to Derby on Friday night with a spot in the Class 6A title game on the line.

Heights (7-4) goes into Friday's semifinal on a five-game win streak. While they have one victory over Derby already, the Falcons realize this is a new game.

"It's the same team, but we know we can't overlook them," Heights right guard John McClure said. "This game is for so much more. We're making history. We're excited, but we aren't satisfied."

The Heights defense controlled the first meeting, holding Derby to zero rushing yards and 157 passing yards.

Since then, Derby (8-3) has been on a roll, defeating Northwest and Dodge City. A big reason for that has been the diversity of the offense. Quarterback Tyler Harrison and running back Jameson Moore have both played big in the playoffs. Harrison has thrown for 362 yards and two touchdowns, while Moore has rushed for 153 yards and two scores.

Getting the ground game going will be a key for Derby, Clark said. Because of Heights' ball-control offense, the Panthers will need to make the most of their own possessions.

"When (Moore) runs north and south, he's an awesome runner," Clark said. "He's the type of guy that wears teams out. He just gets stronger as the game goes on."

Moore won't be the only running back playing a huge role Friday. Heights' Dreamius Smith and quarterback Matt Reed combined for 240 rushing yards and two scores in the first meeting.

"The kids are really playing selfless and that's what's gotten us here," Heights coach Rick Wheeler said. "The backs are blocking for each other and everyone is playing for one another."

The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of Olathe North (11-0) and Blue Valley (5-6).

Derby advanced to the state semifinals last season, losing to eventual champ Junction City. The Panthers' last appearance in the Class 6A title game was in 2002. Its last Class 6A championship was in 1994.

Heights has never advanced this far; the last City League team to reach the Class 6A title game was West in 1997. East was the last City League team to win the Class 6A title, winning back-to-back championships in 1982 and 1983.