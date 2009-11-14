Heights knocks out unbeaten Manhattan

MANHATTAN — In his young career, Heights quarterback Matt Reed has not had many chances to use his arm.

He attempted one pass in Heights’ Class 6A first-round victory over South — the sophomore torched the Titans on the ground. But it was his arm that was the difference Friday in the quarterfinals as the Falcons stunned undefeated Manhattan 14-10 at Bishop Stadium.

The Falcons will play host to Derby next week in the semifinals.

Reed threw two touchdown passes in the second half to Steven Strand — his only two completions of the game — to seal the first state semifinal berth in school history in his fourth game as the starting quarterback.

“Since Matt has been our quarterback, we have tried to limit some things,” Heights coach Rick Wheeler said. “He has to make so many decisions in the option game.

“Throwing is not really his strength, but when they put all of those folks in the box, you are going to have to make a play here and there.”

Manhattan struck first with Jared Rogers’ 35-yard field goal, followed by Ty Suggs 5-yard touchdown run after a Falcon fumble late in the first quarter.

The Indians (10-1) were able to control the tempo of the game behind the legs of Suggs and Derek Campbell — Campbell rushed 24 times for a team-high 77 yards — but crucial stops by the Falcons kept them from scoring again.

Manhattan orchestrated a seven-minute drive at the end of the first half, but came up short as the Falcons stopped them four straight times from the 3-yard line.

“We didn’t get any points,” Manhattan coach Joe Schartz said. “Anytime you are in the playoffs, you are going to have opportunities to put points on the board and you come up empty, it’s bound to hurt you.”

The Falcons (7-4) stopped the Indians on 4 of 5 fourth-down conversions, but needed big plays on offense.

And Reed delivered.

After both the cornerback and safety for the Indians jumped inside, Reed was able to find a wide-open Strand for 44-yard touchdown to cut the lead to three in the third quarter. Then midway through the fourth, Reed found Strand again for 29 yards on a play Wheeler said he had never run before.

“We just thought we would take a poke at it in a formation we had never thrown the ball out of yet,” Wheeler said. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way and that is what it was, Steven jumped up and made a play. It could have gone either way, but fortunately for us we get to play another week.”

Reed ran 15 times for 54 yards, but Schartz said the two passes were the difference in the game.

“That’s just football,” he said. “Every time you have a rushing attack like that you have to sell out to stop the run and they took advantage of us over the top twice.”

“Work is work, and that is all it is,” Wheeler said. “We are going to go back to work. I’ll expect that we will work our tails off like we always do and try and prepare the best we can.”

Wichita Heights (7-4) 0 0 7 7 — 14

Manhattan (10-1) 10 0 0 0 — 10

M—Rogers 35 FG

M—Suggs 5 run (Rogers kick)

H—Strand 44 pass from Reed (Farley kick)

H—Strand 29 pass from Reed (Farley kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing—Heights, Reed 15-54, Ross 13-45, Jones 4-21, Randolph 2-7, Taylor 1-4. Manhattan, Campbell 24-77, Suggs 10-44, Snyder 2-7, Wilkinson 6-(-12).

Passing—Heights, Reed 2-7-73-2, Manhattan, Wilkinson 6-20-99-0.

Receiving—Heights, Strand 2-73. Manhattan, Snyder 2-37, Campbell 1-36, Miller 1-19, Nelson 1-13, Suggs 1-4.