Derby relies on defense, passing to advance

DERBY — Derby quarterback Tyler Harrison didn’t try to be spectacular Friday night, just steady. And he knew when to rely on the Panthers’ sure things — Devin

Hedgepeth and his defense — in Derby’s 19-7 Class 6A quarterfinal victory over Dodge City.

“I just got to give credit to our defense,” said Harrison, who passed for 218 yards and sealed the win with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. “If it wasn’t for them, we probably wouldn’t be in this situation. It was definitely hard, but our team stepped up and we made the plays when we needed to.”

For the second straight season, Derby advances to the state’s semifinals. Unlike last year, though, the Panthers ride in on the coattails of a stingy defense.

“We had people in our own city, they were like, ‘I’m not sure about this year,’æ” said Derby safety Meshach Kennedy. “We just came out and proved them wrong. It’s just a great feeling. Everybody is on our side now.”

Dodge City threatened only twice in Derby territory the entire game.

“We were just getting in there, pushing our guys back and doing our jobs,” Derby defensive tackle Jonathan Ortiz said. “We have to push them and then we got to read. That’s what we were doing well at.”

Two Mason Young field goals pushed the Panthers’ lead to 13-0 through three quarters. Dodge answered on a 15-yard touchdown catch from Landon Head with eight minutes remaining.

When errant throws from Harrison put Derby in third-and-long situations, the 6-foot-4 junior turned to Hedgepeth on three critical situations to stabilize things, and all three times Hedgepeth, who finished with 123 receiving yards, delivered.

Right before halftime, Harrison threw up two lofts to let Hedgepeth run under. Both were caught for gains of 35 and 31 yards to set up Jameson Moore’s 6-yard touchdown run.

Still a one-possession game in the final quarter, Harrison once again connected with Hedgepeth for 35 yards. The next play, Harrison ran in 21 yards for the final score.

“Anytime coach has the confidence in me to give me the ball, I get pretty excited because I know I can do something to help out my team,” Hedgepeth said. “I just went as hard as I can and thankfully I was able to get behind the defender.”

Now Derby returns to the final four with a new identity.

“Sometimes you don’t see the light, but they’re seeing the light now,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “All that stuff they worked hard for is finally paying off.”

Dodge City (8-3) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Derby (8-3) 0 7 6 6 — 19

D—Moore 6 run (Young kick

D—Young 36 FG

D—Young 32 FG

DC—Head 15 pass from Thomas (Ginter kick)

D—Harrison 21 run (pass failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Dodge City, Banner 28-104, Head 1-8, Campbell 2-2, Thomas 2-(-11); Derby, Moore 20-40, Harrison 11-23, Oaks 6-18, Hedgepeth 2-2, Reese 1-0.

Passing—Dodge City, Thomas 14-26-140-1; Derby, Harrison 14-29-218-0.

Receiving—Dodge City, Head 6-80, Harvey 3-33, Hallman 4-27, Mills 1-0; Derby, Hedgepeth 5-123, Oaks 3-38, Jewell 1-20, Reese 2-19, Moore 2-11, Gillogly 1-7.