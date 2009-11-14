Hutchinson makes short work of Salina South

SALINA — Hutchinson may have aided in the future invention of two football statistics Friday — minutes of possession per touchdown and snap-to-touchdown ratio.

Of course, the Salthawks are also strong in old-fashioned measurements of success, like wins and championships. They improved to 11-0 by beating Salina South 42-10 in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Hutchinson's win sets up an anticipated matchup with Bishop Carroll in next week's semifinals, which Hutchinson will host. The Salthawks are trying for their sixth consecutive state title.

"You enjoy the whole process, obviously," Hutchinson coach Randy Dreiling said. "But you don't talk about fun until it's over. There's still work to be done."

Hutchinson was tested for a half against Salina South during the regular season before pulling away in the second for an easy win.

It didn't take that long Friday, as Hutchinson got help from a long kickoff return by Deveon Dinwiddie and a fumble by Salina South on the Cougars' first play, taking a 14-0 lead before two minutes had passed.

The Salthawks continued the onslaught, taking a 42-3 lead before most of the starters exited in the third quarter. At that time, Hutchinson had possessed the ball for less than six minutes and scored six touchdowns. Its first 15 offensive snaps produced five scores.

"The (offensive) line and everybody wants to get in there and score fast so we can relax," Dinwiddie said. "That's what we think we should do, just go out there and handle our business."

Dinwiddie's night was an example of Dreiling's refusal to be satisfied before ultimate success. With Hutchinson leading 35-0, Dinwiddie fumbled while trying for extra yards after a 13-yard gain. Dreiling's wasn't a voice of consolation.

"He's never like that," Dinwiddie said. "He doesn't mean it when he hollers at you. He just wants to get his point across. When you fumble, everybody knows you're going to get it."

The admonishment motivated Dinwiddie, whose next carry was a 63-yard touchdown to wrap up the night for the starting offense. Dinwiddie and Josh Smith combined for 189 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.

"Hopefully I can get back on (Dreiling's) good list with that," Dinwiddie joked.

South had three 100-yard rushers in beating Kapaun Mount Carmel last week, but the Cougars couldn't repeat that success against Hutchinson's staunch defensive front.

Only Xavier Lewis hit the century mark for South, thanks mostly to a 62-yard run in the third quarter. Tailback Cody Busby and quarterback Jason Seibel combined for 72 yards on 28 carries with four first-half fumbles.

"Our kids came out and we were very, very physical," Dreiling said. "We caused them to put the ball on the ground, we got great field position and we scored quickly. It was pretty much over after the first quarter."

Hutchinson (11-0) 28 7 7 0 — 42 Salina South (6-5) 0 0 3 7 — 10

H—Bell 11 run (Thomas kick)

H—Smith 2 run (Thomas kick)

H—Smith 26 run (Thomas kick)

H—Smith 31 run (Thomas kick)

H—Bell 6 run (Thomas kick)

S—Harman 35 FG

H—Dev. Dinwiddie 63 run (Thomas kick)

S—Harradine 70 fumble return (Harman kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hutchinson, Dev. Dinwiddie 7-97, Smith 8-92, Des. Dinwiddie 14-46, Munds 7-30, Turner 2-19, Bell 4-18. Salina South, Lewis 11-100, Busby 13-45, Seibel 15-27, Linenberger 1-10, Taylor 1-3, Neuberger 1-(-12).

Passing—Hutchinson, Bell 1-2-36-0. Salina South, Seibel 8-13-68-0.

Receiving—Hutchinson, Weber 1-36. Salina South, Krier 3-38, Dolan 3-20, Neuberger 1-8, Taylor 1-2.