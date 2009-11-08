Collegiate's pass offense keeps clicking

It's starting to appear as if the Collegiate football team is untouchable.

That's a literal description of Spartans quarterback Blake Jablonski, who operates from the shotgun formation and hasn't been sacked since....

"It's been quite a while," Jablonski said. "The (offensive) line is doing great. It's saying something if I can't even think of it."

Jablonski had the benefit of protection and field position in throwing for 315 yards in the first half as Collegiate beat Hillsboro 48-0 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Collegiate.

The Spartans (11-0) host undefeated Scott City next week. They've outscored their opponents, Hillsboro and Garden Plain, 99-20 in the postseason with Jablonski throwing 11 touchdown passes.

"The line's been great and the receivers catch every ball I throw to them," Jablonski said. "I work every day in practice on technique. I don't know what a defense can to do stop us."

The performance of Collegiate's defense against Jablonski's counterpart, 6-foot-3 senior Jacob Fish, had almost as much to do with Collegiate's seven-touchdown first half.

Fish threw interceptions on four of his first six passes and five of his first 12; the Spartans returned two for touchdowns and converted two more into one-play touchdown drives. Fish threw two more interceptions in the second half.

"I was surprised," Collegiate coach Bill Messamore said. "I thought Hillsboro matched up real well. Three games in 10 days is really hard to do, and I thought our kids did a great job preparing."

Collegiate held Garden Plain, a power running team, to two offensive touchdowns in the Spartans' 51-20 win on Tuesday.

Against Hillsboro, Collegiate showed it can be just as effective against a team that likes to pass.

"We weren't positive we could stop the run this week," said Collegiate senior Brett LeMaster, who had two interceptions and two touchdown catches. "But shutting down Garden Plain gave us a ton of confidence. That's just our game — pass defense."

Collegiate has yet to be challenged, winning by an average of more than 37 points.

A matchup with another undefeated team is a potential roadblock for a team looking for it's first state title since 2000. Or is it?

"We don't really know what to expect all the time," LeMaster said. "We just come out and play our game, let them play theirs and shut them down."

Hillsboro (7-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Collegiate (11-0) 18 30 0 0 — 48

C—LeMaster 32 pass from Jablonski (kick failed)

C—LeMaster 27 INT return (pass failed)

C—Searle 50 pass from Jablonski (kick failed)

C—Bailey 10 pass from Jablonski (LeMaster pass from Jablonski)

C—Bailey 59 pass from Jablonski (Taylor pass from Jablonski)

C—Cornejo 45 INT return (Lowden kick)

C—LeMaster 83 pass from Jablonski (Lowden kick)

Rushing — Hillsboro, Reece 8-22, Moore 3-8, Fish 5-3, Hilliard 1-0; Collegiate, Phox 6-48, Coughenour 4-20, Franklin 6-12, Taylor 3-12, Atnip 2-8.

Passing — Hillsboro, Fish 11-27-135-7, Moore 0-2-0-0; Collegiate, Jablonski 11-16-315-0, Phox 1-2-19-0.

Receiving — Hillsboro, Hagen 3-52, Dick 3-31, Bebermeyer 2-10, Edwards 1-27, Kunantaev 1-9, Reece 1-6; Collegiate, Bailey 4-97, LeMaster 3-121, Searle 2-56, Cornejo 2-32, Adams 1-19, Coughenour 1-9.