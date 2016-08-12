Football 2016: A look at Maize

Coach: Gary Guzman, sixth season, 20-26
TOP SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Chandler Kelley
|5-11
|170
|FS
|Sr.
|Dawson Sramek
|5-9
|155
|SS
|Sr.
|Dalyn Johnson
|5-7
|175
|RB
|Jr.
|Brayden Payne
|6-0
|165
|QB
|Jr.
TOP LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Konner Swenson
|6-5
|250
|LT
|Sr.
|Jake McClure
|6-2
|230
|RG-DT
|Sr.
|Antonio Espinoza
|6-2
|190
|DE
|Jr.
|Destin Ellis
|5-8
|240
|LG
|Sr.
2015 RESULTS
Derby, L, 42-20
Garden City, L, 21-7
Salina Central, L, 41-28
Campus, L, 35-14
Hutchinson, L, 35-7
Newton, W, 54-34
Carroll, L, 48-26
Valley Center, L, 28-7
Maize South, L, 35-7
2016 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2, Newton
Sept. 9, at Eisenhower
Sept. 16, Derby
Sept. 23, at Salina South
Sept. 30, Arkansas City
Oct. 7, at Campus
Oct. 14, Salina Central
Oct. 21, at Hutchinson
Oct. 28, Playoffs
Chandler Kelley on his team
