Varsity Kansas

August 12, 2016 3:25 PM

Football 2016: A look at Maize

Coach: Gary Guzman, sixth season, 20-26

TOP SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Chandler Kelley 5-11 170 FS Sr.
Dawson Sramek 5-9 155 SS Sr.
Dalyn Johnson 5-7 175 RB Jr.
Brayden Payne 6-0 165 QB Jr.

TOP LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Konner Swenson 6-5 250 LT Sr.
Jake McClure 6-2 230 RG-DT Sr.
Antonio Espinoza 6-2 190 DE Jr.
Destin Ellis 5-8 240 LG Sr.

2015 RESULTS

Derby, L, 42-20

Garden City, L, 21-7

Salina Central, L, 41-28

Campus, L, 35-14

Hutchinson, L, 35-7

Newton, W, 54-34

Carroll, L, 48-26

Valley Center, L, 28-7

Maize South, L, 35-7

2016 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2, Newton

Sept. 9, at Eisenhower

Sept. 16, Derby

Sept. 23, at Salina South

Sept. 30, Arkansas City

Oct. 7, at Campus

Oct. 14, Salina Central

Oct. 21, at Hutchinson

Oct. 28, Playoffs

Chandler Kelley on his team

