Boys soccer notes: Sophomores energize Carroll

Bishop Carroll lost its leading scorer from last year but knew it wouldn’t be slowed down much. Six sophomores – three who were named to the coaches association all-class second team – are the leaders.
Four Eagles have scored in the team’s seven games (4-2-1). Sophomore Corbyn Howard has three, junior Victor Ferina two, sophomore Skyler Stucky two and senior Christian Velasquez one.
“We have a solid team with experienced players that allow me to be the best I can be,” Stucky said. “I am fortunate to be surrounded by the best guys on and off the field.”
The defense is what sets Carroll apart. Carroll has allowed six goals in seven games, led by senior goalie Zack Goodman. Others in the back are senior Aidan Woods, junior Dylan Albers and sophomores Alec Bevis and Ryan Griffin.
Carroll beat Northwest 2-1 on Tuesday.
“The hope is that with our competitive schedule we will be prepared to make another deep run in the postseason,” Carroll coach Mike Skaggs said.
“It feels good to have some early success, but we have also had a couple early let downs as well,” said Campus coach Casey Reece, whose team beat Maize South 3-1 on Tuesday. “We have high expectations of what we can accomplish this year and a long way to go in order to meet our team goals.”
A big part of the success is Ryan Swiggart, a senior leader who has five goals and four assists.
“Ryan is very passionate about this team and provides leadership on and off the field,” Reece said. “Ryan is a smart player and lets the game come to him. He is more concerned with getting a win than individual stats.”
Swiggart doesn’t think the credit should go to him.
“My ability to see passes is the best part of my game,” Swiggart said. “I am hoping to prove that Campus is a serious soccer program. I don’t care who scores or how, I just want to win.”
Sophomore Trinidad Tackett leads the team in goals (six) from his forward spot. Seniors Taylor Kegley (defense) and Connor Patterson (goalie), along with Swiggart, are the captains who bring experience, communication, leadership and passion to a young team. Reece said senior midfielder Vladislav Shishkin is the guy that makes it all happen; he has seven assists.
“For the most part, this is a very young team,” Reece said. “There will be, and have been some growing pains, but this has become a pretty tight group of young men who are ready to begin a winning tradition for Campus soccer.”
