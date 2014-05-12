Varsity Kansas

May 12, 2014 9:41 AM

2014 Boys tennis rankings (5-12)

Joanna

By Joanna ChadwickThe Wichita Eagle

Coaches rankings for boys tennis are out as we head into state this weekend.

Any thoughts on who will win singles? Doubles? Team titles?

Class 6A Last Week1 Shawnee Mission East 12 Blue Valley Northwest 23 Blue Valley North 34 Olathe Northwest 45 Blue Valley West 5Others

Topeka Washburn Rural -Blue Valley -Shawnee Mission Northwest -Class 5A Last Week1 Salina Central 12 Newton 23 Wichita Kapaun 34 Andover 45 Goddard 5Others

Arkansas City -St. Thomas Aquinas -Topeka Seaman -

Class 4A Last Week1 Topeka Hayden 12 McPherson 23 Independence 34 Andover Central 45 Buhler 5Others

Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege -Winfield -Wichita Trinity -

Class 3-2-1A Last Week1 Wichita Collegiate 12 Kansas City Christian 23 Hesston 34 Wichita Independent 55 Central Plains-Claflin 4Others

Conway Springs -Sterling -Hutchinson Trinity -

