PERRY ELLIS
6-8, jr., Heights
Ellis, a three-time All-Metro selection, helped lead Heights to a 25-0 record and its third straight Class 6A title. He averaged 22.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, shooting 75 percent. This season he passed Antoine Carr as Heights' top rebounder (753) and is now Heights' second-leading scorer with 1,585 points, passing Carr and Darnell Valentine, trailing Aubrey Sherrod.
CONNER FRANKAMP
6-1, so., North
Frankamp has established himself as the area's premier shooter and scorer, averaging 27.4 points. When the ball was in his hands, there was never a time defenses could relax because he could score from anywhere. He set a City League record with 52 points in a double-overtime loss to Northwest.
CRAIG NICHOLSON
5-9, jr., Northwest
As a freshman, Nicholson was primarily a three-point shooter. He's much more than that now. He's a skilled ballhandler and passer and can hit the deep three or slash to the basket. He led Northwest to a 15-8 record and a berth in the Class 6A tournament. He averaged 20 points and four assists.
SEAN OSLER
6-5, sr., Cheney
Osler's versatility made him difficult to defend. He used his size to get to the basket and score or rebound. Osler, who led Cheney to an 18-5 record, averaged 21.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.
EVAN WESSEL
6-5, sr., Heights
Wessel, a Wichita State signee, was named to The Eagle's Top 11 team in December after leading the Falcons to the 6A football title. In basketball,, he did not lose a City League game in three varsity seasons and was 68-1 overall. He helped lead Heights to a 25-0 record and a third straight Class 6A title. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
JOE AUER
Heights coach
In 16 seasons at Heights, Auer has won 234 games, fourth in City League history. His Falcons have won three straight Class 6A titles and three straight City League titles, including two undefeated CL titles. Heights finished this season 25-0 and defeated Blue Valley Northwest 58-51 in the 6A title game.
GIRLS
JHASMIN BOWEN
6-0, sr., Heights
Bowen was the foundation of that held together the undefeated Class 6A champion. She averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds, creating scoring opportunities for other players with her presence in the paint. Her athleticism and skill also transferred to defense, as Bowen averaged four steals.
KATE LEHMAN
6-4, sr., Newton
Newton established itself as one of the top teams in the area, centering its offense and defense around Kate Lehman. Lehman averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 assists for the 19-3 Railers. Newton's triangle offense was reliant on Lehman's basketball IQ, and she set a single-game school record with 14 blocks twice.
MERISSA QUICK
6-3, sr., Cheney
Cheney's 52-game winning streak had a lot to do with the play of Quick inside. She led the undefeated Cardinals to the Class 4A title game last year and did the same thing this season. She proved to be quick on her feet and a handful in the post, averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. The two-time All-Metro selection signed with Emporia State.
MARY SIMS
5-8, sr., Heights
The flashy ball handling skills and court vision of Sims made each Heights game a treat to watch, as at least one ankle-breaking crossover or behind the back pass was guaranteed. But the senior guard, who averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 steals, also had the poise necessary for a championship point guard. She dished the winning assist in the Class 6A title game.
ASHIA WOODS
5-11, sr., Collegiate
Woods to proved to be a do-it-all player for the Class 3A champion. The three-time All-Metro selection averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists, recovering from a fractured foot in the middle of the season to lead the Spartans to the Class 3A title game, in which she delivered a game-saving block against Jefferson North.
KIP PULLIAM
Heights coach
Pulliam effective managed the talent of three Division I signees on the same squad and found the combination for a perfect 25-0 season and a Class 6A championship. His defensive trapping scheme led to 28.3 steals per game for an intimidating, athletic team that thrived off of transition scoring. The Falcons averaged a City League-high 74 points.
Comments