Joanna's Class 6A finals at Koch Arena

As of 9 p.m., I have video from both Heights girls and boys, who finished their seasons with 6A titles and 25-0 records.
My breakdown of today's championship games is below.
7:56 p.m. — Heights shot 21 of 46 from the floor, 6 of 16 from three, 10 of 18 from the free-throw line. Terrence Moore had a game-high 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Perry Ellis had 9 points on 3 of 5 shooting, Evan Wessel had 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting, E.J. Dobbins had 9 points, Dreamius Smith 8.
BV Northwest was led by Brett Fisher’s 16 points, Clay Custer’s 13 points, Morgan Smith’s 6 points, and George Bugarinovic’s 6 points.
7:55 p.m. — Wichita Heights boys finish the season undefeated at 25-0 with a 58-51 victory over BV Northwest.
7:51 p.m. — BVNW’s Clay Custer hits a three-pointer with 17 seconds to go, E.J. Dobbins fouled, he hits two free throws. BVNW’s Brett Fisher at the line for two free throws, 3.7 seconds to go. He hits both.
Heights 58-51.
I believe that we will win chant starts from Heights. Starters are out.
Fisher has another free throw. He misses.
7:49 p.m. — Heights time with E.J. Dobbins hits the first free throw. Heights has a 56-47 lead. 27 seconds to go.
The Heights students started chanting Undefeated with about 52 seconds to go. Too early with BVNW’s three-point shooters. But BVNW has missed two straight.
7:47 p.m. — Heights’ Evan Wessel misses two free throws, but Terrence Moore gets the rebound on the second miss, is fouled and hits two free throws with 37 seconds to go. 55-47. BVNW misses a three, E.J. Dobbins with the rebound.
7:43 p.m. — Heights was just passing the ball around, being patient, waiting for BVNW to extend its defense. The ball went out of bounds, Heights ball. Then, E.J. Dobbins knocks down a three from the right corner, big shot. I didn’t expect that. Heights up 48-43. Then Dobbins commits a foul on the other end, Clay Custer hits both of the one-and-one. 48-45. Then Terrence Moore drives in the lane for Heights. He scores, he’s fouled, he hits the free throw. 51-45 Heights, 1:02 to go, BVNW with the ball.
7:38 p.m. — Still tied at 43-all, 2:46 to go, after BVNW’s George Bugarinovic missed the front end of a one-and-one.
7:35 p.m. — Heights and BVNW are tied at 43-all after E.J. Dobbins misses the front end of a one-and-one. 3:10 to go, BVNW ball.
7:29 p.m. — BVNW’s Fugate drives and makes a sweet basket and gets the Huskies within 43-42, 4:20 to go.
7:26 p.m. — Clay Custer’s three bounces out and Terrence Moore scores on a putback. Heights 43-40, 6:03 to go.
7:25 p.m. — BVNW within 39-38. Then Terrence Moore scores and so does Bugarinovic. 41-40 Heights, 6:42 to go.
7:22 p.m. — BVNW’s George Bugarinovic hits a shot at the buzzer, getting the Huskies within 39-34 of W. Heights.
7:19 p.m. — Heights has a 37-32 lead after BVNW’s Fugate scores inside. 34 seconds 3Q. Evan Wessel scores on a floater. (I love that teardrop shot, no matter who takes it) Wessel is at the lien, 30.5 seconds remaining in the third. He misses the free throw. Heights up 39-32.
7:12 p.m. — Brett Fisher hits a three, answering Evan Wessel’s three. Heights leads 31-28, 3:09 to go. Wessel hits a jumper. 33-28.
7:08 p.m. — BVNW calls time, 5:09 3Q, trailing Heights 28-23.
7:04 p.m. — BVNW opens the third quarter with a three from Brett Fisher, within 24-19, 7:45 to go in the third.
6:51 p.m. — BVNW is led by Clay Custer’s five points and George Bugarinovic’s 10 rebounds.
Heights is led by Perry Ellis and Dreamius Smith’s 7 points apiece. Evan Wessel has 5 rebounds.
6:48 p.m. — Dreamius Smith steals the ball and dunks it, then shows just how happy he is with some yelling. With six seconds to go, Perry Ellis gets a steal and scores inside.
Heights up 24-16 at the half.
6:45 p.m. — I looked up at just the right time from writing my girls championship game story. Terrence Moore drove inside for Heights and threw a floater to Perry Ellis, who slammed it down. Heights ended a nearly 6-minute scoring drought, leads 20-16, 1:05 remaining in the second quarter.
6:39 p.m. — Heights still leads 18-16, 3:17 to go.
6:33 p.m. — Heights has an 18-16 lead with 6:23 to go in the second quarter.
6:29 p.m. — BVNW’s Clay Custer hits a shot at the buzzer as Heights takes a 15-11 lead after one.
6:22 p.m. — BV Northwest takes a timeout, Heights up 13-2 after E.J. Dobbins hits a deep three. 3;46 1Q
6:20 p.m. — Heights has an 8-0 lead after Perry Ellis opens with a basket inside, is fouled, hits the free throw. Then Evan Wessel hits from beyond NBA range and Terrence Moore drives inside. 5:01 1Q
6:13 p.m. — Heights vs. BV Northwest boys about to start.
Starters for BV Northwest — Clay Custer, Morgan Smith, Brett Fisher, George Bugarinovic, Jonny Giess
Starters for W. Heights — Evan Wessel, Dreamius Smith, E. J. Dobbins, Terrence Moore, Perry Ellis
5:40 p.m. — Heights junior Taylor Chandler wipes away a tear as she trots out to pick up her medal. She jumps and swings arm in the air three times as she goes. Chisom has a little smile as she takes a slap on the butt from Sims. Bowen pumps both arms in the air as she goes out there.
5:37 p.m. — SM West fans chant their school’s name. They should be proud. Fantastic championship game. Excellent.
5:35 p.m. — Heights’ Mary Sims dribbles up the court, goes to the free-throw line, passes to Allegria Chisom on the left side, she shoots it in the lane, it falls with .3 seconds to go. Heights wins 53-51. Amazing game. Amazing.
Heights defeats SM West to win the Class 6A girls title, its first since 2007.
5:33 p.m. — Heights time after Copeland makes both free throws. Tie game, 51-all.
5:31 p.m. — Tahlia Pope fouls out, sending Copeland to the line for two free throws, 9.3 seconds to go, Heights up by two.
5:30 p.m. — Heights’ Mary Sims at the line for two. She misses the first, 30.2 seconds to go. She misses the second.
5:29 p.m. — Mary Sims loses the ball on a behind-the-back dribble in the lane. Jeronimus drives is called for the charge on the make. Heights 51-49.
5:28 p.m. — Pope picks up her fourth foul as Brooke Katterhenry scores inside to get within 51-49, she misses the free throw. 1:20 to go.
5:26 p.m. — SM West’s Sophie Stallbaumer, after Bowen makes her free throw, hits a three from the right wing and SM West calls timeout, trailing 51-47, 1:59 to go. This is exciting, ya’ll!
5:24 p.m. — Lizzy Jeronimus picks up her third foul for SM West on a Jhasmin Bowen basket inside. She will shoot one free throw after a time out. Heights 50-44, 2:11 to go.
5:22 p.m. — Heights has Sims and Bowen with four fouls now. SM West is 14 of 20 from the free-throw line. Heights lead down to 48-44, 2:30 to go.
5:19 p.m. — Heights is shooting poorly from the free-throw line. 10 of 20. Heights up 46-41, 3:30 to go. But Heights is called for a foul on Tahlia Pope (her second). Jenn Stanley at the line for two. She hits the first and misses the second. Heights 46-42.
5:16 p.m. — SM West parents cheering loudly, as they should. SM West playing well. Jenn Stanley hits a three, Katie Palmer answers with a jumper. Sophie Stallbaumer hits a three. It’s 45-41 Heights, 3:59 to go.
5:12 p.m. — Brooke Katterhenry is hurt and is out of the game for SM West. Jenn Stanley scores on a jumper. Heights leads 41-33 with 4:57 remaining.
5:07 p.m. — SM West turns it over on the first possession of the fourth quarter. Heights did the same on its first possession.
5:03 p.m. — Heights leads 34-24 with 22 seconds to go in the third after SM West’s Sophie Stallbaumer is called for a charge. Pope passes out of a trap, finds Mary Sims, who throws a behind-the-back pass to Jhasmin Bowen for the easy basket.
Sims commits a foul in transition and Lizzy Jeronimus hits 1 of 2 free throws.
After three, Heights leads 36-25.
5:02 p.m. — Heights takes a 31-22 lead after Katie Palmer stripped the ball away and scored on the fastbreak. SM West’s Brooke Katterhenry is fouled by Jhasmin Bowen (her second) and hits both free throws. 2:13 3Q
4:59 p.m. — Heights is missing looks inside. It has to be frustrating. Heights is 11 of 31 from the floor, 5 of 11 from the free-throw line. Heights leads SM West 29-20 with 3:04 to go in the third.
SM West has 12 turnovers, and is shooting 8 of 21 from the floor.
4:53 p.m. — Allegria Chisom, Heights, steals the ball and throws it ahead to Tahlia Pope, who is fouled. She hits the first, hits the second, Heigths up 29-19, 5:10 3Q.
4:48 p.m. — Kaitlin Beeman hits a wide-open three for SM West. Bowen Scores inside. Jenn Stanley scores inside and is fouled by Allegria Chisom. Stanley is at the free-throw line. She misses it. Heights 25-19, 5:52 3Q
Jhasmin Bowen scores for Heights,then SM West's Jenn Stanley scores, 23-14 Heights, 6:51 3Q
Jhasmin Bowen scores for Heights,then SM West’s Jenn Stanley scores, 23-14 Heights, 6:51 3Q
4:38 p.m. — Heights’ Katie Palmer drives the lane and makes a sweet little floater with 5 seconds to go for the 21-12 lead over SM West at the half.
Both teams are playing good defense, trapping, pressing.
Heights is led by Jhasmin Bowen’s 9 points, while Katie Palmer has five points. SM West is led by Lizzy Jeronimus’ 6 points and Brooke Katterhenry’s four.
4:35 p.m. — Heights, with its trap, leaves SM West shooters wide open on the perimeter. That could hurt at some point. Mary Sims hits a jumper in the lane for the 19-10 lead with 53 seconds to go.
Sims then picks up her second foul. Brooke Katterhenry is at the free-throw line for SM West. She hits the first and the second. 19-12 Heights, 42 seconds.
4:32 p.m. — Another TV timeout. SM West is 0 for 6 from three-point range; Heights is 2-6. Both teams are talented, strong, tall, steady, play great defense. This is a good, good game.
4:30 p.m. — Whitney Knightley scores for SM West, driving baseline. Heights’ Katie Palmer answers with three from the left wing. 17-10 Heights, 2:45 2Q
4:27 p.m. — Heights’ Taylor Chandler misses on a fastbreak. SM West’s Lizzy Jeronimus scores on a jumper. Heights’ Jhasmin Bowen is fouled, makes both free throws. Heights 11-8, 5:13 2Q
4:25 p.m. — SM West makes few mistakes, like Olathe South girls. Heights leads 9-6, 6:11 to go. Jhasmin Bowen made a strong move inside and then scored on a putback.
4:22 p.m. — SM West has a 6-5 lead after one quarter. Heights is 2 of 10 shooting, SM West is 3 of 7.
4:20 p.m. — Jhasmin Bowen has now missed three straight inside. Wondering if there’s something going on here with her. She must be sick. Head in hands. If that’s the case, Heights has a problem.
4:17 p.m. — SM West is playing excellent defense. They are physical and like to trap — just like Heights. Bowen just missed inside for Heights.
2:16 to go in the first and Brooke Katterhenry gives SM WEst the lead at 6-5.
Bowen has missed two consecutive shots inside.
This game is on Ch. 5, if you want to watch it.
This game will take forever.
4:10 p.m. — Heights’ Jhasmin Bowen isn’t in. She was replaced by Katie Palmer with 2 minutes gone. SHe’s about to come back. 5:02 to go first.
4:09 p.m. — Heights opens the game with a jumper by Allegria Chisom. SM West answers with a Lizzy Jeronimus basket. 2-2, 6:03 to go first quarter.
4 p.m. — The starters for the 6A girls title game
SM West — Kaitlin Beeman, Jenn Stanley, Lizzy Jeronimus, Sophie Stallbaumer, Brooke Katterhenry
Wichita Heights — Taylor Chandler, Tahlia Pope, Mary Sims, Allegria Chisom, Jhasmin Bowen
3:58 p.m. — The introductions have started for the SM West-W. Heights girls title game.
I caught up with some former area players when, in honor of the 100th year of state basketball tournaments, past champs were introduced.
There were some Heights players, such as Amanda Orloske, Brittany Banks and Rachelle Love. There were W. Northwest players, too, in Kendra Jones and coach Dave Royse.
Cool to see them.
3:24 p.m. — Dodge City’s Benny Sotelo is fouled and makes both free throws. Tyler Kalinoski heads to the free-throw line with 3.8 seconds to go and Olathe East leading 63-60. He misses the first. I’m shocked. He makes the second. 64-60.
Trey Hallman hits a desperation three at the buzzer. It doesn’t matter. 64-63 win for Olathe East.
Olathe East is led by Blaine Miller’s 21 points, Tyler Kalinoski had 17 points, Cole Cook with 15.
Dodge City is led by Benny Sotelo’s 26 points, Rico Hogan 12, Trey Hallman 10, Bruce Campbell 9.
3:22 p.m. — Dodge City’s Rico Hogan fouls out with 12 points. Olathe East has a 61-58 lead and Blaine Miller is at the free-throw line. He hits the first, hits the second. 63-58.
3:20 p.m. — Olathe East leads Dodge City 59-56 with 31.4 seconds to go.
3:16 p.m. — Olathe East’s Cole Cook, who has 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range, has just fouled out. Dodge’s Trey Hallman misses the first free throw, misses the second, and Dodge City is down 57-54 with 1 minute to go.
3:13 p.m. — Olathe East has a 55-54 lead over Dodge City after DC gets two free throws from Trey Hallman with 1:19 to go.
3:08 p.m. — Olathe East is starting to run away from Dodge City after consecutive threes by Cole Cook and Logan Souder and then a fastbreak basket by Cook which gave Olathe East the 54-49 lead with 2:19 to go.
And then Dodge City’s Benny Sotelo hits a three, he’s 6 of 7 from three, to get back within 54-52 with 2:02 to go.
3:04 p.m. — Olathe East leads Dodge City 46-45 with 4:18 to go.
2:59 p.m. — Dodge City took a 39-37 lead into the fourth quarter and now leads 41-39 with 6:35 to go.
Some Olathe East student yelled, “you suck” when Bruce Campbell missed a layup. There’s all of four Olathe East students sitting there, and when Campbell’s momentum carried him in that direction, he stared them down. Uh, I wouldn’t mess with Bruce Campbell. The dude is huge and so strong.
With 5:35 to go, Olathe East leads 44-41 after a Tyler Kalinoski three and basket inside.
2:54 p.m. — Olathe East’s Cole Cook tied the score at 37-all on a three with 2:25 remaining in the third.
2:46 p.m. — Dodge City lead is down to 33-32 after Olathe East’s Tyler Kalinoski converts a three-point play. 4:38 to go in the third.
2:29 p.m. — Dodge City has a 31-29 lead at the half. Olathe East ended the half with six unanswered, including Blaine Miller’s basket at the buzzer.
Benny Sotelo leads Dodge City with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, 4 of 4 from three. Rico Hogan has 8 points. Olathe East is led by Blaine Miller’s 12 points and Cole Cook’s five. Tyler Kalinoski had has 4 points.
2:25 p.m. — Check out the cute Dodge City kids cheering. Seriously. They are the sweetest things.
Dodge City gets a three from Benny Sotelo and a jumper at the free-throw line from Rico Hogan for 31-25 lead, less than a minute to go in the first half.
2:18 p.m. — Olathe East takes the 18-17 lead on Logan Souder’s three-pointer with 6:47 to go in the second quarter. With 6:07 remaining, it’s 18-18. Olathe East’s Tyler Kalinoski hasn’t scored yet. I’m wondering if he tweaked an ankle or something in the semifinal. 5:!5 to go, it’s Dodge City 20-18.
2:14 p.m. — After one quarter, Dodge City leads Olathe East 17-11. Dodge has hit 7 of 11 shots, Olathe East 5 of 10.
2:10 p.m. — Olathe East’s Cole Cook ends a 7-0 run by Dodge City. DC up 15-7 with 1:39 to go in the first.
2:06 p.m. — Benny Sotelo hit a three and Bruce Campbell scores inside for Dodge City, which leads 10-5 with 4 minutes to go in the first.
2:03 p.m. — Olathe East takes a timeout with 6:08 to go in the first quarter after Dodge City’s Rico Hogan hits a three and a jumper at the free-throw line. 5-0 Dodge City.
2:01 p.m. — Dodge City takes a 3-0 lead to start the boys third-place game against Olathe East. Rico Hogan hits it.
1:19 p. m. — The Olathe East girls finish third in Class 6A with a 40-26 victory over Washburn Rural. Olathe East was led by Sanayika Shields’ 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lindsey Lyman’s 9 points, Kylie Gafford’s 8 points.
Washburn Rural was led by Katlyn Aschenbrenner’s 12 points and nine rebounds and Katherine Scott’s 11 rebounds.
The box score is below.
Third-place girls
Washburn Rural (17-8) 13 2 6 5 _26
Olathe East (20-5) 9 8 11 12_40
WASHBURN RURAL: Michaelis 1-6 0-0 2, Brooks 1-9 0-0 3, Zordel 1-5 3-4 5, Scott 1-9 0-0 2, Aschenbrenner 5-19 2-4 12, Weingartner 1-4 0-0 2, Dillingham 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 10-57 5-8 26.
OLATHE EAST: Jorgenson 0-1 0-1 0, Daniel 1-4 1-4 3, Hannam 1-6 0-2 3, Shields 4-12 2-3 10, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2, Waechter 0-1 0-0 0, Lyman 4-4 0-0 8, Gafford 3-4 2-4 8, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 16-37 7-16 40.
Three-point shooting_Washburn Rural 1-15 (Brooks 1-5, Scott 0-1, Weingartner 0-1, Aschenbrenner 0-2, Dillingham 0-2, Michaelis 0-4), Olathe East 1-3 (Hannam 1-3). Rebounds_Washburn Rural 42 (Scott 11), Olathe East 36 (Shields 10).
1:18 p.m. — Olathe East has a 40-26 lead with 40 seconds to go.
1:15 p.m. — Olathe East now has a 38-26 lead over Washburn Rural. Rural was 6 of 31 from the floor in the first half. The Blues are 4 of 24 in the second half.
1:05 p.m. — Olathe East leads Washburn Rural 32-24 with 4:57 to go. Lindsey Lyman and Sanayika Shields lead Olathe East with 8 points each. Washburn Rural is led by Katlyn Aschenbrenner’s 12 points.
12:58 p.m. — As bad as Washburn Rural girls have played offensively — they are 9 of 44 from the field, 1 of 9 from three — they trail Olathe East 28-21 after three.
12:52 p.m. — At the 3:41 mark of the third quarter, Washburn Rural ended a nearly 16-minute drought with no field goal on Katlyn Aschenbrenner’s jumper
12:49 p.m. — Washburn Rural calls time with 4:52 to go in the third and Olathe East leading 25-15. It’s a22-2 run for Olathe East. Washburn Rural has gone 14 minutes with no field goal.
12:48 p.m. — Olathe East leads Washburn Rural 23-15 with 5 minutes to go in the third.
12:42 p.m. — If you have ever wondered where I got my love for sports — and I doubt that it has crossed your mind — it comes from my parents. My mom and dad, in their 70s, are here with my three boys. For the third-place girls game. Yeah, diehards. They went to the McPherson tourney in January and hit all 12 games.
12:33 p.m. — Olathe East has a 17-15 lead at the half. Washburn Rural scored two points in the second quarter, both on free throws. The Junior Blues missed 21 consecutive shots and haven’t hit a field goal since the 3:11 mark of the first quarter.
12:30 p.m. — It’s been nearly 10 minutes since Washburn Rural scored. The game is tied with Olathe East at 13-13, 1:20 to go in the first half.
12:08 p.m. — The third-place games have to be the worst. No one wants to play in them. There are no fans here because all your student section stayed home instead of coming back. You wanted to play for a title. But at least it’s not at 10 a.m. here in 6A as it was at Emporia. Brutal!
With 3:23 to go in the first, Washburn Rural leads Olathe East girls 11-3. Make that 13-3 after Katlyn Aschenbrenner scores on her third basket. 2:57 to go.
11:20 a.m. –This is it. The day we’ve waited for since last November when practices started for basketball. Unbelievable, isn’t it?
The Wichita area has represented itself well, too. Heights boys and girls have a shot at titles here at 6A, McPherson boys in 5A, Cheney girls with the chance to repeat in 4A, Collegiate girls with a shot in 3A, Berean boys and Moundridge girls in 2A, Argonia and Hutch Central Christian play each other in 1A-II, while the South Haven boys play for the 1A-I title.
Truly impressive.
Check below for my breakdown of today’s games at Class 6A.
Class 6A boys
Championship: BV Northwest (23-1) vs. Wichita Heights (24-0)
This is a rematch of the 2010 final, and while I am picking Heights to win this game, I fully believe that it will be a good one to watch. Unlike last year when Heights won by 16 points.
Let’s look at BV Northwest first.
Clay Custer is an addition from last season, a freshman point guard who has been making waves. I really like this kid. I really do. He’s got talent, speed and he can score. Morgan Smith and Brett Fisher are outstanding shooters, as well. This is a dangerous team from the perimeter. As for the inside game, George Bugarinovic is a nice, nice player. He’s 6-4 and he has nice post moves, he’s smooth and he can score.
Now for Wichita Heights.
This team’s experience is the most important aspect to their run. Yes, they have outstanding athletes in Perry Ellis (one of the nation’s top players, who once had coaches such as John Calipari, Rick Pitino, Bill Self, Frank Martin, Gregg Marshall, Johnny Dawkins watch a summer pickup game at Heights), Evan Wessel (an All-State football player who has signed with Wichita State), Dreamius Smith (an All-State football player who has signed with Kansas) and Terrence Moore (a long junior who has impressed those coaches who have come in to watch his teammates).
But as we’ve seen in tough games throughout the season — an overtime win at East, three tough wins at McPherson, coming back from a three-point halftime deficit in Friday’s semifinal — Heights handles such situations with poise that comes from being experienced.
Class 6A girls
Championship: SM West (23-2) vs. Wichita Heights (24-0)
Heights, which lost to Olathe South in last season’s title game, seems like the easy pick here. And for good reason. Heights is loaded with experience and talent — Jhasmin Bowen (a 2010 All-State player and Arkansas signee), Tahlia Pope (Houston signee), Mary Sims (Central Arkansas commit), Allegria Chisom and Taylor Chandler. Their defense is absolutely outstanding. But that offense has struggled in the tournament, the exact thing that doomed the Falcons the past few seasons at state.
SM West is a steady team, especially with Lizzy Jeronimus and Brooke Katterhenry in the lane. Kaitlin Beeman, Whitney Knightly, Sophie Stallbaumer have all played so well at the guard positions, too.
I think SM West plays with Heights, but ultimately, Heights will win.
