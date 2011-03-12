Chris's Boy's Class 6A finals

7:43 Terrence Moore just made one of the most athletic plays of the tournament. He sank a double-clutch layup through contact and nearly hit his head on the top of the back board. It was amazing. He made the free throw and put Heights up 51-45 with 1:01 left in game
7:35-Heights isn’t hitting making its free throws, and it could come back to haunt the team. Ellis and Dobbins both just missed the front ends of their one-and-one’s and the game is tied at 43 with 3:10 left in the fourth.
7:22-Heights takes a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a big third quarter by Evan Wessel. He ahd 10 third-quarter points.
7:08-Brett Fisher scores seven points in a row for BV NW until Terrence Moore stops the run with a layup. Heights is up 26-23 with 5:09 left in 3rd
6:50-Perry Ellis ended a five-minute scoring drought by both teams with a NASTY two-handed ally-oop dunk on BV Northwest’s Garrett Fugate with the assist from Terrence Moore. That put Hieghts up 20-16 with 1:08 left in the second quarter. Moments later Dreamius Smith stole the ball and went coast-to-coast and finished with a one-handed dunk of his own. The crowd, which was already on its feet because of the Ellis dunk began jumping in excitement. Ellis then finished off the run at the end of the half with a fastbreak layup.
The Falcons went into the locker with a 24-16 halftime lead.
6:39-There hasn’t been a lot of scoring over the last two minutes…non in fact. The defense on both sides has been impeccable.
6:35-Heights is up 18-16 with 5:59 left in second. Both teams are starting to bring up the intensity. Players are talking back and fourth too.
6:29 Heights takes a 15-11 lead into the second quarter. BV NW finished off the first with a 9-2 run.
6:23-Oh Snap! Heights goes 5-for-6 from the floor to start to game off. Dobbins made a three to put team up 13-2 over BV Northwest with 3:33 left in first.
6:09-Heights vs. BV Northwest is just minutes away from tipping off. We can only hope it is as good as the girls championship. I’m going to go ahead and make another bold prediction. The Heights boys are going to win this game.
5:33 Instead of attacking per-usual, Heights decided to play keep away instead of keeping the pressure on SM West. It might have backfired, but Mary sims and Allegria Chisom came up clutch. Sims went the length of the court with the game tied at 51 with 9.3 seconds left and was able to penetrate. She jumped in the air like she was going for a floater and then dished it off at the last second to a wide up Chisom under the basket.
Chirsom pump faked and put the ball in off of the backboard as time expired. Heights took home the class 6A Championship with a 53-51 victory.
5:28 Katie Palmer turned the ball over fro Heights and SM West finished with a fast break layup. Heights is up 51-49 with 56 seconds left in the game. Tahlia Pope drew a huge charge after a Mar Sims turnover
5:26 With 1:59 left in the game SM West drains a three from the right corner. to cut deficit to 51-47.
5:23 Heights on has a 50-44 lead with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter. They haven’t been pushed this late in a game so far this season. I will be interesting to see how this team responds. Jhasmin Bowen made a layup and drew the foul. If she hits the free-throw Heights will go up by 7.
5:04-Mary Sims is playing out of her mind. On a fast break she puled off a no-look, behind the back pass and found Jhasmin Bowen under the basket. Bowen looked surprised to have the ball in her hands, but she made the shot. this time I wasn’t the only person at Koch arena to say “Oooohh!” Heights is up 36-25 over SM West to start fourth quarter.
4:48-Kaite Palmer for Heights just ripped SM West’s point guard in the open court and took it coast-to-coast for a fastbreak layup. Heights is up 31-24.
4:52-Mary Sims pulled off a sweet crossover move on an SM West defender and hit Jhasmin Bowen on a layup. It made me say “Ooooh!” Heights is up 29-19 on Olathe East with 4:35 left in the third.
4:29-Well my prediction of Dodge City taking the third place game from Olathe east was off. Olathe East won in a 64-63 thriller. So in order to make up for it, I’m going to make a bold prediction and say that the Heights girls are going to win their championship game against Shawnee Mission West.
Heights has a has a 21-12 lead heading into the half, and its defense is looking as strong as ever. I has held the Vikings to 5-for-15 from the floor and has forced nine turnovers in just 16 minutes.
2:25- Dodge City enters halftime with a 31-29 lead over Olathe East in the Class 6A Championship game. Olathe East has pretty mych been playing from behind the whole game, and looks lik it could potentially steal the lead from Dodge City, but the Demons have been slid. So I’m going to stick with my prediction and say that Dodge city will win.
Dodge City’s Ben Sotelo has 14 points and is 4-for-4 from behind downtown. He and Rico Hogan (8 points) have been solid for Doge City.
Olathe East’s Blaine Miller si also perfect from the field (6-for-6 with 12 points). Miller hit a turnaround jumper as time expired in the second quarter, and cut his team’s deficit to 31-29.
The second half is about to kick off.
1:21-Dodge City and Olathe East will play for the boys Class 6A third place game in about 30 minutes. Both teams had a tough go-around in their semi-final games. Dodge City lost in a dog fight against Blue Valley West 48-44, and Olathe East played Heights close until the fourth quarter. Then Heights pulled away for a 70-62 win.
I’m predicting a a win by Dodge City in this game.
The Olathe East girls just won the girls third place game 40-26 over Washburn Rural.
