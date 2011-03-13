Varsity Kansas

March 13, 2011 9:45 AM

State championship basketball wrap-up

Joanna

What a week of state high school basketball in Kansas, the 100th year of state basketball. Kansas did it right, too.

We saw upsets (Olathe South girls losing in the first round of the Class 6A tournament), we saw perfection (Wichita Heights boys and girls, St. Thomas Aquinas girls, Holton girls, Argonia girls, Olpe girls). We saw tears of devastation (SM West girls and Jefferson North girls and Minneapolis boys lost in the final seconds), we saw tears of joy (Heights girls, Collegiate girls and Scott boys win in the last seconds).

It was just what we came to expect. Pretty awesome.

Congratulations to all the winners — Wichita Heights boys and girls, McPherson boys, St. Thomas Aquinas girls, KC Sumner boys, Holton girls, Scott City boys, Wichita Collegiate girls, Berean Academy boys, Moundridge girls, Macksville boys, Olpe girls, Greeley County boys, Argonia girls.

And to all who didn’t win a state title, congratulations on getting as far as you did. It truly is an accomplishment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video