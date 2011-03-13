State championship basketball wrap-up

What a week of state high school basketball in Kansas, the 100th year of state basketball. Kansas did it right, too.
We saw upsets (Olathe South girls losing in the first round of the Class 6A tournament), we saw perfection (Wichita Heights boys and girls, St. Thomas Aquinas girls, Holton girls, Argonia girls, Olpe girls). We saw tears of devastation (SM West girls and Jefferson North girls and Minneapolis boys lost in the final seconds), we saw tears of joy (Heights girls, Collegiate girls and Scott boys win in the last seconds).
It was just what we came to expect. Pretty awesome.
Congratulations to all the winners — Wichita Heights boys and girls, McPherson boys, St. Thomas Aquinas girls, KC Sumner boys, Holton girls, Scott City boys, Wichita Collegiate girls, Berean Academy boys, Moundridge girls, Macksville boys, Olpe girls, Greeley County boys, Argonia girls.
And to all who didn’t win a state title, congratulations on getting as far as you did. It truly is an accomplishment.
Comments