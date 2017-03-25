Oregon stymies Kansas at every turn to dash Jayhawks’ Final Four hopes

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo Pause

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

6:23 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz remember Dave Stallworth

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

6:26 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about beating Evansville 109-83

0:51 Urge to help fire victims strong for Iowa resident

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape