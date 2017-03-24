What must Kansas basketball accomplish to appease its fans?

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo Pause

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

1:44 10 pound bass

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss