Bob Lutz

March 17, 2017 10:08 PM

Shockers face a rare tough challenge and come through with win over Dayton

By Bob Lutz

blutz@wichitaeagle.com

INDIANAPOLIS

There was no waving the walk-ons into this game with five minutes to play.

This was serious business. A dirty, low-down brawl that tested Wichita State’s toughness after a fluffy season of playing in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Shockers, who managed to beat Dayton 64-58 in the NCAA Tournament’s first round Friday night, hadn’t played a game decided by single digits since Feb. 1, when they won at Drake by eight points.

Even three of Wichita State’s four losses have been decided by 10 or more points. It’s been that kind of season.

Related content

Bob Lutz

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos