‘Dave the Rave’ leaves a lasting legacy at Wichita State

When I was a boy, I watched Dave Stallworth play basketball. As an adult, and a reporter and columnist, I talked to Dave about playing basketball.
It was a dream come true.
To listen to Stallworth, the greatest Wichita State basketball player of them all, was mesmerizing. He spoke with a subtle Texas drawl and quickly changed his focus. His mind raced when he talked about the game he loved, and mastered, and it was a thrill ride to try and keep up.
Our discussions impacted me greatly. When I told Dave that, I’m not sure he understood.
I’ve had a 42-year career as a sportswriter and I really think it’s because of Stallworth, who died Wednesday night at the age of 75. He introduced me to the combination of sports and passion. I adored him. I wanted to play basketball the way he did. When the Shockers came out of the Roundhouse tunnel, he was the first player I looked for.
It’s so sad that Stallworth is gone. So sad that he wasn’t able to take in all of Wichita State’s basketball success the past few seasons the way I know he wanted.
Stallworth averaged 24.2 points and 10.5 rebounds during his Shocker career, covering 80 games from 1962-65. He shot 53 percent from the field. He had some of his best games in the Shockers’ biggest moments. In today’s media world, Stallworth would be a national star, the subject of documentaries and highlight reels.
It was a smaller world then, but Stallworth stretched its limits. He was 6-foot-7. He could shoot, pass and defend.
“One of the things that first struck me and the rest of his teammates was his special skills,” said former Shocker forward Dave Leach, who played with Stallworth. “And what a gifted athlete he was.”
Leach unlocked a memory from way back, when the University of Wichita’s freshman team went to Hays to play the Fort Hays State junior varsity team in 1960.
“If memory serves after all these years, we beat them 120-60,” Leach said. “And David had 61.”
Despite being such a force, and unquestionably the best player on the floor, Stallworth was all about team.
“He never lorded his skills over anyone,” Leach said. “He included every one of us as teammates even though everyone knew he was the special player of the group.”
Stallworth played in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Baltimore/Capital Bullets and was part of the Knicks’ championship team in 1970, a roster that included former Shocker teammate Nate Bowman and Cazzie Russell of Michigan, with whom he had several showdowns as college players.
More than any other player, Stallworth is responsible for the popularity of Shocker basketball. And give him some credit for the rise of college basketball, too. He was preceded by the great Cleo Littleton, the program’s career scoring leader. Stallworth, though, led the Shockers to unprecedented notoriety and helped them reach their first Final Four in 1965, although he wasn’t on the team that played UCLA in the national semifinals in Portland, Ore.
Stallworth was made eligible for the varsity with only eight games remaining in the 1961-62 season because Ralph Miller, the Shockers’ coach, thought he might be able to help the team catch Cincinnati in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
Stallworth did all he could, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in those eight games. But the Shockers came up short and there would be a huge price to pay for Miller’s impatience.
After 16 games in 1964-65, Stallworth’s eligibility was gone. He and Bowman, a 6-10 center who was dismissed from the team for academic reasons, were absent from the undersized team the Shockers took to Portland.
Leach and others, including Kelly Pete and Jamie Thompson, did their best. But the Shockers couldn’t slow down UCLA in a semifinal loss and were beaten badly by Princeton and Bill Bradley in the third-place game.
Not being with the team in that Final Four, Leach said, always stayed with Stallworth.
He scored nearly 5,000 points during an eight-year NBA career, but battled health issues, including two seasons of his prime lost to a heart condition. He later returned to Wichita and worked for many years at Boeing, later Spirit. He blended into the Wichita scene inconspicuously. He was humbled by attention. Stallworth enjoyed his stature as one of the greatest college basketball players, but he didn’t promote it.
“Everyone who knows Dave knows what a kind person he was,” said Mohamed Sharif, formerly Kelly Pete, a Wichita East graduate who learned the ropes as a young player with Stallworth. “And we all know how talented Dave was as a basketball player. The thing that set him apart, for me, was that he was such a great leader. He was the kind of person who wanted everyone to contribute even though he had so much talent himself.”
Stallworth’s versatility was something to behold. He could play all five positions and never strain to adapt.
“He could play inside, outside, either side,” Sharif said. “He could use his right hand, his left hand. He could do everything.”
When you talk to people about Stallworth, you hear that over and over. He could do everything.
There wasn’t anything on a basketball floor “The Rave” couldn’t do. He was a tremendous basketball player and a tremendous human being. Kind, soft-spoken, sweet.
“He had such a love for the game,” said Melvin Reed, another former Shocker teammate who also grew up in Dallas. “His play was inspirational, really. And he could have done anything. He could have been a great NFL receiver.”
Leach said he was pretty high on his badminton skills until he went up against Stallworth.
“He turned me every way but loose, I didn’t have a prayer,” Leach said. “And he was a really skilled golfer, too. Anything athletic, Dave excelled in.”
Stallworth’s spirit was pervasive at Koch Arena, even when his body wasn’t. He filled that building with so many memories, so many moments.
It truly was The House That Dave Built. Rest in peace.
