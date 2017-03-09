Collegiate’s Fiegel putting together a championship career

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team Pause

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

7:31 “He pushed us every day..."

1:05 For western Kansas firefighter, sack lunch means everything

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most