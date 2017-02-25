With another 86, these Shockers making their case for program’s best offensive team

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State Pause

3:29 Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:48 First tour of the new library

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

8:32 Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos