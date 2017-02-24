Valentine ushered in a dominant era of City League basketball

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win Pause

0:31 Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel's double-dipping commercial

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:44 Art Park adds art and music installation

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas