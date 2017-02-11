Shockers have ingredients to cook well into March

3:40 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss WSU's win over Missouri State Pause

5:52 Marshall disappointed in Shockers' second-half effort

5:27 Wichita State president talks about possibility of bringing football back

2:07 No One Eats Alone

0:45 Now's trout time, in Kansas

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:33 Ron Estes wins GOP 4th District congressional nomination

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State