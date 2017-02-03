Wichitan Thomas Rosenbloom prepares for grueling, snowy thrill of a lifetime

Thomas Rosenbloom is in dog heaven.
The Wichitan, who graduated from Independent in 2009 and received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Georgia, has Netflix to thank for his current situation.
A few years ago, he came upon a documentary called “The Toughest Race on Earth,” a documentary about the 2008 Iditarod race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, covering 1,161 miles of terrain too incredible to describe.
“My dad had moved to Alaska and fallen in love with the state,” Rosenbloom said. “All of the rugged terrain and the wilderness. When I was watching that documentary — and I finished the series, five or six episodes, in one day — it really hit me that this was something I’ve just got to do before I die.”
Come to find out, Rosenbloom’s dad had been a sled-dog enthusiast for some time and he sent Thomas his collection of sled-dog books.
“Then the dream really started to develop in my mind,” Rosenbloom said. “After I graduated from college, I worked for a bit and traveled for a while and I had planned to go after by PhD in psychology. But I pushed that off to go after my dream.”
Rosenbloom moved to Alaska, arriving in the small town — make that village — of Cantwell in September 2014.
“Less than 200 people,” he said. “Not even incorporated. We don’t have many services at all. A couple of gas stations and that’s really it. If we need anything big, Fairbanks is the nearest town and it’s three hours north. Anchorage is four hours south.”
The snow falls in Cantwell, about 124 inches per year. It’s some of the best dog-sledding weather in the world.
Rosenbloom is a musher, which is as unglamorous as it sounds. He trains dogs to mush and ultimately to lead him on his Iditarod journey, which begins March 4 with a ceremonial start in Anchorage before the real race begins the next day in a more outdoorsy venue near Willow.
Rosenbloom works at Wolf Den Kennel in Cantwell, preparing his team for a grueling, tough race.
“There are over 100 dogs here and they need to be fed, cleaned up after, exercised,” Rosenbloom said. “It’s like maintaining a ranch, really, except that here there are really cold temperatures and things break. I don’t think I’ve worked less than 70 hours per week since I got here.”
Training for the Iditarod starts with short runs, as Rosenbloom calls them, of 10 to 20 miles and they begin in September, after the relative heat of the summer — temperatures in the 50s and 60s — have disappeared.
“When the temps really start to drop, that’s when we get to our 50-mile runs,” Rosenbloom said. “We’re currently doing 100-mile runs where the dogs run for 50 miles, then we camp for six to eight hours before we run another 50. And we’re getting ready for a 300-mile run in the next day or two.”
The cost of training dogs for the Iditarod is exorbitant, Rosenbloom said, and that’s partly why he won’t pursue a career as a musher beyond the Iditarod.
“Each dog goes through a pound of Kibbles and a pound of meat per day,” Rosenbloom said. “Every time we go out on the trail it’s $160 just for the dog booties we put on their feet to protect them. It’s an expensive sport, an addiction in a lot of ways. If you want to drain your bank account, start dog mushing.”
The thrill, though, is what drives Rosenbloom. There’s also the connection with the dogs, who need between 10,000-12,000 calories per day to do their jobs.
“When you see 16 dogs moving down the trail, it’s an amazing experience,” Rosenbloom said. “I think I like dogs the same as I always have, but I respect dogs a million times more. What I see these dogs do on the trail is just incredible. They run 50 miles in the snow, sleep, wake up in six hours and go do it again. To run two marathons back-to-back with basically six hours of rest — to see what these dogs do is very humbling and it’s an honor to be a part of this.”
Winners of the Iditarod usually get through the trail somewhere between eight and nine days. Rosenbloom is shooting for 12 to 14.
“More like 12, but this is Alaska,” he said. “You never know what Mother Nature is going to do.”
Rosenbloom has an idea of what he’s going to do after the Iditarod, and it has nothing to do with mushing or pursuing an advanced degree in psychology or focusing on helping people with their marital or romantic relationships, which is what he originally intended.
Time has passed and goals have changed.
“My girlfriend and I have applied to different graduate school programs,” Rosenbloom said. “One is in Prague and one is in Estonia. The programs are in geo-political studies and international relations.”
Rosenbloom isn’t sure where he’ll end up after his studies. But he’s sure he did the right thing in experiencing mushing and spending time with dogs that changed his life.
“Quite a journey,” he said. “Quite an adventure. I’ve seen and done a lot and it’s just been breathtaking. There are times in this job when it’s really hard not to be moved.”
