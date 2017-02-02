Kansas continues to win as Self addresses turmoil with statement

There’s a lot of stuff going on with the Kansas basketball team and some of it is good.
Take the Jayhawks’ 73-68 over No. 2 Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. The Bears were hungrier than ever for that elusive breakthrough against No. 3 Kansas at the Fieldhouse, but came up just short. And with wins over Kentucky and Baylor in their last two games, the Jayhawks are on a roll.
On the court.
Off the court is a different matter.
Sophomore center Carlton Bragg missed his second game during an indefinite suspension after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
And while sophomore guard Lagerald Vick was on the floor for 14 minutes Wednesday, many continue to wonder whether he should be after a report earlier this week that Vick was subject to a university investigation in late 2015 that tied him to an alleged domestic violence incident against a female KU student.
According to the report, the university’s investigation led to a suggested two-year probation period for Vick by the Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access.
Self, elated with the win but expecting a question about Vick, got one about halfway through his news conference. He proceeded to pull out a folded sheet of paper from his shirt pocket, a statement from a coach who loves to banter with the media.
In essence, Self said he could not comment on a university investigation, the status of such an investigation or even whether one was being conducted.
Vick was not been charged with a crime and no one is sure whether he was punished, although he did miss two games at around the time of the alleged incident. At the time, he was described as being ill.
Meanwhile, there is an ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a dorm that houses the Kansas basketball team and other male students. No players have been named as suspects, but police have listed five players as potential witnesses.
It’s incredible, really, that these young Kansas players have been able to keep their laser-sharp focus through potentially troubled waters. Winning at Kentucky is never easy and this season’s Baylor team is different from past Bears teams, whose lion-like fierceness was wrapped in paper.
“They’re competitive,” Self said Wednesday when asked about his team’s play in the midst of so many distractions. “Yes, it’s been unique over the last short period of time, but our guys’ attitudes are great. I thought tonight was definitely a big-boy game and I thought Baylor played exceptionally well. The way our guys competed, obviously I was very proud. We don’t have a big margin of error right now.”
No matter what the Jayhawks do, though, the Vick question lingers. We’re talking about an incident that happened more than a year ago. And it’s curious, given the serious nature of the findings, that Vick is still playing basketball or even a student at Kansas.
Self says he can’t talk and other university officials aren’t saying anything, either. KU would be served to clear the air once and for all because the less administrators and officials say, the more people are going to draw their own conclusions.
Kansas, of course, is chasing a big basketball prize. The Jayhawks have a special team, one led by everybody’s All-American, senior guard Frank Mason, and freshman Josh Jackson, whose 23 points and 10 rebounds were a difference in the win over Baylor.
It’s hard to focus on the quality of the basketball team when the quality of the character of some of the players is in question, though.
Self said there’s been no change in Bragg’s status and that he’s “still suspended.” If Bragg completes a diversion program successfully, charges against him could be dropped. But there is a disturbing pattern involving Bragg.
He twice was accused of battery against two women last fall with neither case resulting in charges. In a September case brought to light last week, prosecutors did not charge Bragg because of insufficient evidence after reviewing a police report from McCarthy Hall.
Three months later, Bragg was suspended by Self on Dec. 9 before prosecutors dismissed another case against him and charged the woman who had accused Bragg, Saleeha Soofi, with battery. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday in her first court appearance.
Self, one of the most good-natured people in sports, seemed rattled as he read from his prepared statement. Always so conversational in his demeanor, his discomfort was obvious.
He insisted he hadn’t been made aware of anything regarding Vick, saying the media could choose or not choose to believe him.
But it’s not the media’s job to believe. It’s the media’s job to get to the bottom of situations like these. Self is the most powerful person on KU’s campus and to see him reading from a prepared statement, clearing up nothing, was disconcerting.
Kansas should be more forthcoming. People are drawing conclusions that aren’t flattering.
