Wichita State’s Conner Frankamp isn’t scoring like he used to

Conner Frankamp took two shots during Wichita State’s 42-point win over Southern Illinois on Tuesday night at Koch Arena.
Two shots.
Yet he was praised for his contribution, which included a fine defensive effort against Salukis point guard Mike Rodriguez and some floor leadership in the way of four assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes.
Is this the new Conner Frankamp? Has the City League’s career scoring leader during his four years at North become a passer and defender?
Frankamp is averaging 6.6 points, sixth-best on the 18-4 Shockers. He’s shooting 40 percent, and 38 percent from the three-point line. Three-pointers used to be like layups for Frankamp.
He’s a redshirt junior with lots of experience. In a world of things that sometimes confuse me, Frankamp the passer/defender is on my list.
When I asked Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall about whether this is the “new” Conner Frankamp, he had a different viewpoint.
“I don’t know about that necessarily,” Marshall said. “This isn’t something we designed, it’s just the way the game played out. I like this narrative better: On our team tonight, he played great defense, had four assists and no turnovers and we won by 42 points.
“He’s helping us win, getting an opportunity to be out there. He’s a core guy.”
Sure enough, after 11 games out of the starting lineup, Frankamp has started the past three games for the Shockers. He’s had 11 assists and one turnover in the past five games and has become one of the team’s best facilitators, which goes beyond assists.
Frankamp moves the basketball to the right places, understands spacing and uses angles. Hey, this isn’t the player I expected, either, having watched him score at will in high school. But Marshall appreciates Frankamp’s value so who am I to argue?
“I would say my game is a little bit different than it was in the past,” the 6-foot-1 Frankamp said. “But I’m going to try and do whatever coach says. He wants me to shoot when I’m open and to be really aggressive.”
Frankamp was 5 of 6 from the floor and made all four of his three-pointers in a road win at Evansville last week.
Speaking of the road, that’s where Frankamp performs best. In his two seasons as a Shocker, Frankamp is shooting 45.2 percent in 16 road games and 43.4 percent from the three-point line.
In 24 games at Koch Arena, those numbers fall to 36.1 percent, and 30.1 percent from the three-point line.
The obvious correlation is that Frankamp is from Wichita and nearly every fan inside Koch Arena wants him to succeed. There has to be added pressure, although Frankamp would never admit to as much.
He said his shooting stroke feels as good as ever.
“I feel like my confidence has improved over these past couple of games,” Frankamp said after Tuesday’s win. “Some other guys have been pretty hot the past few games like Shaq (Morris) was in the last game and Markis (McDuffie) was tonight. So I’m trying to feed them the ball and get them going.”
Frankamp has become a more complete player at Wichita State. Marshall’s demands have made him concentrate on playing defense.
Still, 6.6 points per game? Frankamp scored that in three or four possessions at North.
“I know guys who followed his high school career would love to see him become a prolific scorer for us,” Marshall said. “I’d love that, too, and maybe it will come at some point. But it will probably come in fits and starts. It probably won’t be every single game that we’re relying on him to score to win games.”
That’s not Marshall’s system. In his 10 seasons at Wichita State, no one has even approached averaging 20 points per game. And only one player, Cleanthony Early, has averaged more than 15 points in a season.
Lots of players play, lots of players score. And, most importantly, everyone defends or they don’t get the opportunity to play or score.
“We’re a winning team and that’s really what it all comes down to,” Frankamp said. “Especially in this program. I just want to continue doing that and help us win as much as I can.”
There will be games when Frankamp scores. He’s 11 for 19 overall and 9 for 13 from the three-point line in his most-recent three road games, for instance.
“I like the fact that Conner is a big part of our success, the starting point guard on a team that’s 18-4 now and 8-1 in our conference,” Marshall said.
Frankamp likes that, too. Even more than he likes scoring. But the guy is still going to score. Maybe not 20 points per game, but it’s still in him.
