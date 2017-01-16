A mixed bag of success for Jayhawks, Shockers, Wildcats

Kansas looks like it’s headed for a 13th consecutive Big 12 basketball championship, though there are lurkers.
Wichita State is looking up in the Missouri Valley Conference standings for the first time in a while.
And Kansas State can’t figure out how to win close games at the buzzer, otherwise the Wildcats would be sitting pretty.
A close-to-midseason look at the three Division I state basketball teams:
▪ There hasn’t been a better, or more valuable, player in the country than Kansas point guard Frank Mason. Wow, what a year. He’s averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 35.2 minutes.
Mason has always been a good player, but this?
Raise your hand if you saw him making 53.3 percent of his three-point attempts? Or shooting 52 percent from the field after not topping 44 percent in his first three seasons?
Mason, like Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet at Wichita State, is a reminder of what a college player can do when he stays four years. Being a senior has revitalized Mason, it seems, and he’s always been vital.
On a team with freshman whiz Josh Jackson, Mason is the must-see Jayhawk. He’s been amazing.
▪ Wichita State played uninspired Saturday during its 76-62 loss at Illinois State. But while it’s justifiable to chide the Shockers, it’s imperative to give the Redbirds credit for playing 40 really good minutes of basketball and not allowing WSU to ever feel like it was going to win.
The Shockers were unable to make their depth an advantage as four Illinois State players scored in double figures. The Redbirds won going away despite foul issues that plagued two of their Big Three, MiKyle McIntosh and Deontae Hawkins. ISU was more athletic and more energetic than Wichita State, which couldn’t make shots.
WSU gets its rematch with Illinois State on Feb. 4 at Koch Arena, but don’t assume that rematch is going to satisfy. The Redbirds are a veteran bunch and they were clearly best team on the floor Saturday night.
Wichita State hasn’t played well in its four games against high-quality opponents this season, which is a cause for concern. The Shockers have blown out the inferior teams, but struggled against Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Illinois State.
The Shockers, remember, return nearly in tact next season, but Gregg Marshall is going to fight to get this team into the NCAA Tournament. Even with the loss to Illinois State, the Shockers rose nine spots in the realtimerpi.com rankings, to No. 83. Unfortunately, Wichita State has just the one regular-season game against Illinois State remaining for a future RPI boost.
▪ This is a fun Kansas State team to watch, but the Wildcats didn’t show up like I thought they would against Baylor on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The game was close for a while, but the Cats, outside of senior center D.J. Johnson, didn’t do enough. The Bears were beatable with standout forward Johnathan Motley playing 19 minutes and scoring seven points because of foul trouble.
K-State is 2-3 in the Big 12 after last-second losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, and both games included questionable (Texas Tech) and awful (Kansas) officiating in the final seconds.
For the good of their NCAA Tournament resume, the Wildcats have to figure out a way to stay right at or a little above .500 in the Big 12, and that’s not going to be easy.
Kansas State’s next seven conference games are at Oklahoma State, West Virginia, at Iowa State, TCU, at Baylor, Kansas, at West Virginia. Somehow, K-State needs to find a way to win at least three of those games because the final six games of the Big 12 season looks manageable: Iowa State, at Texas, Oklahoma State, at Oklahoma, at TCU, Texas Tech.
▪ If you were to put together a starting five made up of players from KU, KSU and WSU this season, who would they be?
It’s always an interesting proposition and this is a season, certainly, in which the Jayhawks would make up a good chunk of that lineup.
I’d go with an all-KU backcourt of Mason and Devonte’ Graham, who is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists, although it feels like Graham can play better. Still, this might not just be the best backcourt we can come up with among the three teams in Kansas, it might be the best backcourt in the country.
Another KU player, Jackson, gets the nod at small forward. It was hard to imagine Jackson could be as good as advertised, because the advertisements were gushing. But he’s risen to the challenge and looks like a future NBA star.
The power forward is Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie, although he and Jackson could interchange. They’re the same body type — lean, muscular and powerful. There’s not a lot of heft on either guy but Jackson, in particular, has been a solid rebounder.
The center is K-State’s Johnson, who has made himself into one of the best players in the Big 12 through hard work and be focusing attention on the areas of his game that needed improvement. Once a little overweight, he’s become a chiseled force in the middle for the Wildcats, averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds despite spending too many minutes on the bench in foul trouble.
That’s a pretty good starting five. We’ll go with it.
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
Comments