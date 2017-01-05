Another night at Koch Arena, another one-sided win for Wichita State

3:47 Suellentrop and Lutz discuss WSU and Drake Pause

2:23 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's win over Drake

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down after Kansas City was hit by a quick moving winter storm

1:24 Paramount Marketplace attracts shoppers, vendors

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet