Another night at Koch Arena, another one-sided win for Wichita State

Watching Drake get pummeled by Wichita State on Wednesday night at Koch Arena gave me a headache.
The Missouri Valley Conference is an ibuprofen league these days. You can’t watch some of these teams without a buildup of pressure just behind the eyes.
Drake, whose coach left suddenly last month and without explanation, is a mess and has been for years. Decades, even.
Bradley is down and almost out, although the Braves did win at Evansville on Wednesday night. What does that say about Evansville? Loyola had a nice non-conference run but has been erratic since Valley play started. Northern Iowa, one of the Valley’s crown jewels, is 0-3. Indiana State has been competitive, but has also dropped its three MVC games. Southern Illinois is . . . excuse me while I yawn.
Which leaves some level of promise in two other Valley teams other than WSU: Illinois State and Missouri State. The Redbirds beat the Bears in overtime Wednesday night in Normal, Ill., to improve to 3-0 while Missouri State is 2-1.
And this is the Valley as we know it – a conference dominated by Wichita State with everyone else scurrying to be relevant and most failing to do so.
It’s not the Shockers’ fault. They have spent the money necessary to build a vibrant Division I basketball program, one capable of advancing deep into the NCAA Tournament. WSU hasn’t flinched when it comes to paying its high-achieving coach, Gregg Marshall.
And we believe the university’s administration is looking at options for football (forget about it) and a new conference (make it happen as soon as humanely possible).
The Valley just isn’t fun anymore. I’m not convinced Drake cares about fielding a competitive men’s basketball program or has the financial capability to do so. The same is true at several other MVC schools.
Wichita State has advanced to another level, a higher level. And that’s a credit to the university’s administration, to Shocker fans and especially to Marshall, one of the finest coaches in the country.
WSU is 54-3 in the Valley since the 2013-14 season and 44 of those wins have been by double digits. The Shockers have gone 18-0, 17-1 and 16-2 in the MVC the past three seasons and are off to a 3-0 start this season.
Since 2009-10, Marshall’s third season, Wichita State is 108-21 in MVC games with 80 double-digit victories. The Shockers are scorching MVC earth, destroying every team in its way.
Yes, WSU has only one MVC Tournament championship in Marshall’s nine previous seasons as the St. Louis Curse has not been cracked. But the Shockers have been to five consecutive NCAA tournaments and reached their second Final Four in 2013.
Some would argue that the Valley serves the Shockers’ needs in that it’s a conference they can dominate and still find a navigable way to March Madness.
Others would say a tough, contested Valley race benefits everyone and cite 2012-13 as an example. The Shockers were just 12-6 in the MVC that season but received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and advanced to only the second Final Four in the school’s history. That was also the last year for Creighton in the Valley before the Bluejays made a wise move to join the newly-formed Big East.
Forget March Madness, the two-plus months of MVC play is simply making me mad. It’s become uninteresting, boring, intolerable. More than 10,000 showed up at Koch Arena to watch the Shockers mash Drake, but the place was dead.
At its best, Koch Arena is a bee hive of electricity, one of the best and loudest venues in the country. But when the crowd is watching a glorified walk-through, there’s not much happening.
Conference play should be the highlight of a college basketball season and in a whole lot of conferences across the country, it is. Look at the Big 12, which has a bunch of good teams as Kansas tries to win its 13th consecutive conference title. Sure, the Jayhawks have dominated the Big 12 for more than a decade now, but not in the way the Shockers are kicking it in the Valley.
This isn’t to say WSU won’t have a challenge or two along the way. The Shocks go to Northern Iowa on Sunday and perhaps the Panthers, who won two of three against Wichita State last season, will pull out of their malaise and make it a competitive game.
All in all, though, the Missouri Valley Conference doesn’t offer much intrigue. WSU has lost only one Valley home game – last season to UNI – in the past three-plus seasons. The Shockers have lost only two on the road in that time, so this isn’t a home-court-dominance thing.
It’s a conference-dominant thing. The other nine teams in the Valley aren’t keeping up and for several teams, it’s not even close. In a four-day stretch, Wichita State beat Bradley and Drake by a combined 59 points and put on the brakes to make the games that close.
My headache intensifies.
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
