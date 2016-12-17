Shockers have no answers for Oklahoma State in 17-point loss that looked worse

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma Pause

2:39 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game