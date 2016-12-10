Daishon Smith’s dunk brings Shockers energy in win over Oklahoma

I’m telling you, I think Wichita State players would have just as soon stopped the game, gone out for ice cream and talked about reactions to the latest dunk to enter Shocker basketball lore.
It was an out-of-nowhere slam by junior point guard Daishon Smith on Saturday against Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1 junior-college transfer drove the lane with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. It was an innocent start to a dramatic turn.
Smith, who had not yet scored, picked up that the only OU defender near him was going to be too late to cause trouble. So Smith, who had been thinking layup (how mundane), instead soared, jammed and never came down.
The dunk gave the Shockers a five-point lead and sparked a surge of electricity inside an arena named for an energy company. It was also part of a magical 83-second stretch for Smith. He added two steals, two free throws and a driving layup, capping a personal 6-0 scoring run and giving WSU a nine-point lead. The Shockers held on to win 76-73.
Smith, who scored 13 second-half points and added a huge and deep three-point shot with 1:55 left to boost WSU’s lead to 70-62, was still hyped as he answered questions for the media.
He had gone to the team bus before being pulled back to talk about one of the biggest moments of his basketball career. His words, not mine.
“That’s by far the biggest momentum-changer I’ve ever been a part of,” Smith said of the soaring dunk, which fittingly, since the Shockers and Sooners were playing in the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, had some Russell Westbrook to it. “I actually did surprise myself some with that play. I saw a lane open and saw (Kristian Doolittle) underneath and it was just man vs. man at that point.”
The dunk showcased Smith’s crazy jumping ability and gave the Shockers a boost in a physical, tough game.
OU isn’t likely to repeat its trip to the Final Four from last season. The Sooners could even have trouble finding their way to the upper division of the Big 12. But they were a stern test for the Shockers because of their size, quickness and physical style of play.
The magnitude of Smith’s dunk went beyond its artistic style. It rocked the house; even OU fans put their hands to their heads.
Smith said the first thing he did after finally landing on the floor was to check his teammates on the bench. They were dancing, slapping hands, bumping fists.
Smith’s two steals, though, were almost as big, if not as flashy. He stepped in front of a defender to intercept a pass for one, but the other came when he picked OU senior guard Jordan Woodard clean near half court, drove and was fouled.
Woodard isn’t a chump. He was a key part of the Sooners’ run to the Final Four last season and led all scorers Saturday with 28 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“He’s a very talented player,” Smith said of Woodard. “In the first half, he was winning the matchup. But it ultimately was about winning the game. I know the coaches felt my energy level was going to need to pick up if we were going to win the game.”
It picked up, all right.
“Daishon gave us a little shot of adrenalin with the dunk,” Marshall said. “Then the steals and the late three-point shot. He’s got that type of ability and he’s showing it more and more.”
Even OU’s Woodard had praise for Smith, but only after figuring out who he was. Woodard didn’t recognize Smith’s name and needed to be told his uniform number — 2 — before being clear.
“That dunk changed the momentum of the game,” Woodard said. “(Smith) played very well down the stretch for his team.”
Smith added six assists, a couple of rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.
Speaking of minutes, guess which Shocker played the most? It was junior center Shaq Morris, returning home — he’s from Edmond, Okla. — to play 30 minutes. Morris, often plagued by foul trouble, fouled only twice and had seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
The Shockers continue to use 10 players and get 10 contributions. All except Rauno Nurger scored Saturday. All had at least one rebound.
The defining moment, though, was Smith’s lights-dimming dunk. It happened almost before anyone could tell what was happening, if that makes sense.
It’s a moment, though, Smith will always remember.
“I think we just needed it,” Smith said. “I wanted to make a play because I had a bad first half.”
He made a play, all right.
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
Comments