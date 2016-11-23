Bob Lutz ready to write the last paragraph

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win Pause

3:15 Shockers move to 4-0 with lights-out shooting performance

2:59 Getting to know Shocker sophomore Eric Hamilton

7:07 Marshall breaks down big Shocker win

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:09 Radiation from air travel

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

8:15 Wichita police discuss moped accident, drive-by shooting, shopping safety