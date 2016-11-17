Scott Vang paid his dues to ultimately find success at Goddard

Scott Vang is remarkably candid about becoming an overnight football coaching sensation after more than 20 years in the business.
He finally wised up.
“To be honest, we finally got better when I did less,” said Vang, in his third season at Goddard, which takes on Great Bend on Friday night in the Class 5A semifinals. “I was trying to do it all early on and I was stressed out all the time. I decided I needed to give some things up.”
Vang, 48, was 13-43 during five seasons at East from 2001-06.
He was “asked to leave” after a 5-5 season in 2006 while coaching the Brown brothers — Arthur, then a junior linebacker, and Bryce, a sophomore tailback.
Vang went to Goddard, coaching some as an assistant at the high school and some at the middle school, where he was head eighth-grade coach. Eventually, he got another chance.
The Lions, though, were 6-13 in Vang’s first two seasons. Even a confident guy like Vang starts to second guess himself.
“At the end of the year, we always do an evaluation of our program with our coaches,” said Vang, whose Lions are 10-1 as they head to Great Bend on Friday. “And after last season one of our coaches told me he thought it would help if I didn’t do quite so much.
“The bottom line is that we’re looking for ways to make things better. We have seven coaches but they’re all guys who work their tails off, probably 40 hours a week on football beyond what they teach. They’re great guys doing great things.”
And Vang, more or less, oversees the operation. He’s taken some of his fingers out of some of the pies. And darned if the crust isn’t better.
“I just coach the offensive line now,” he said. “It’s been a great change. Is it a change I wanted to make? Probably not. But I will willing to listen to our coaches and willing to talk about it.”
Vang, a standout player at Northwest and Iowa, was smacked in the mouth with reality during his first four years as a head coach at East when the Aces were 4-32.
He grew up in a City League that was strong up and down, but East lacked talent and Vang lacked the temperament to adapt.
“I did it all there, from fundraising to all the offensive coaching and having a hand in the defensive side,” Vang said. “We had a bunch of guys just trying to figure things out.”
Once the Aces started to improve — they were 4-6 in 2005 and 5-5 in 2006 — Vang was cut loose. And guys with a 13-43 resume don’t always get a second chance.
“Being able to take some time off from being a head coach and being an assistant was probably a good thing for me,” Vang said. “I was a little burned after my years at East.”
Ironically, one of Vang’s top Goddard assistants is another guy with some scars from coaching in the City League.
Lions offensive coordinator Tom Beason was 6-22 as North’s coach from 2007-09 but, like Vang, has found happiness — and wins — at Goddard.
“I was in the City League for 10 years as a coordinator, a head coach and a coordinator again,” Beason said. “And I got my butt kicked a whole lot. It was my 12th time playing Bishop Carroll a couple of weeks ago and they had won 11 straight. So when we finally won, that was one of the most emotional nights I’ve had in coaching.”
Beason said the North experience was invaluable, if difficult.
“I learned a whole lot and the biggest thing was that football has a lot bigger scope than just winning games on Friday nights,” he said. “We were really, really impacting young people there and the staff was really supportive. We were outmanned a little bit on the field, but we learned a ton of life lessons.”
But winning games, Beason has to admit, is nice. It’s made even better because two of his sons, wide receiver Derek and tight end Owen, are Goddard players. Another son, Reese, is an eighth grader.
“This has been really gratifying at Goddard,” Beason said.
Vang, too, is thankful not only for what he has, but what he had. Coaching at East, he said, was a turning point in his career.
“The losing was hard,” he said. “We lost a lot of games there and I wish I could go back and coach that first class again because I don’t think I did a very good job. We started out 2-0 and then lost seven in a row and the more we lost the harder I was on the kids. I believed that if you just coached their butts off, you’ll be successful.
“But it takes more than that. Kids have to buy in and really believe what you’re doing. I did doubt myself, absolutely. I hate to lose and I lost a lot being a head coach. I’ve discovered it never hurts to have talent.”
