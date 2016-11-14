Conner Frankamp’s confidence reappears for Wichita State

Conner Frankamp scored 2,295 points during his high school basketball career at North and you don’t become the City League’s scoring leader by lacking confidence.
But college basketball has been a different animal for the 6-foot-1 Frankamp, a junior at Wichita State. He transferred from Kansas after one season, spent almost a year doing nothing but practicing, and then became eligible last December on a Wichita State team with a pair of senior All-America candidates in the backcourt.
Finding a comfort zone hasn’t been easy for Frankamp and he’s as bewildered by that as everyone else.
“I really have no idea why it’s been a struggle to find confidence,” he said after a confident, 15-point performance during Sunday night’s 92-55 blowout of Long Beach State at Koch Arena. “It’s really hard to explain. One thing I’ve really focused on this year is to get my confidence level to where it was in high school. I played with quite a bit of confidence at North.”
Frankamp, who missed all three of his shots in the Shockers’ opener against South Carolina State, clanked his first three-pointer against Long Beach.
He made his second shot, though, and finished 5 of 8 overall and 3 of 5 on three-pointers.
Frankamp made a shot after a spin move and another after stepping back away from a defender. He was efficient at the point, with one turnover in 28 minutes. He didn’t have any assists, but drew the praise of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall for his handling of the offense and his ability to distribute the basketball.
Frankamp was a key part of a great performance from the Shocker backcourt, which also included big games from Landry Shamet, Daishon Smith and Austin Reaves.
As you’d expect, there are Shocker fans who have been uneasy about the prospect of replacing Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, and with good cause. They were generational players and both now reside in the NBA.
Frankamp is the returning guard with the most experience — and that’s not much. Shamet played in three games last season before being injured while Smith (a junior-college transfer) and Reaves are in their first season as Shockers.
Frankamp has also improved dramatically as a defender, which has probably stoked some of that offensive confidence we saw Sunday night.
Asked after the Long Beach game about which of his offensive moments he enjoyed most, Frankamp directed the conversation to defense.
“The offense was good, but I thought I played pretty good defense on their point guard (Justin Bibbins),” Frankamp said. “He was super quick and defense has been something that’s been on my mind. Coach Marshall stresses it every day and it’s the main thing he talks about. If the other team can’t score, it gives you a pretty good chance of winning.”
Bibbins, who was also guarded by other Shocker guards, made 2 of 14 shots as Long Beach State struggled to score.
That’s something Frankamp has never struggled with — at least until he got to college. He was in a fish bowl at Kansas and there’s been some of that since he arrived at WSU.
It’s obvious Shocker fans, once leery of Frankamp and his KU connection, are pulling for him. But that can add pressure.
Whenever Frankamp puts up a shot, you can hear the subtle sound of anticipation spread through Koch Arena before the ball leaves his hand. It’s as if there’s a built-in distraction to Frankamp’s game, yet he continually expresses satisfaction in his decision to transfer to Wichita State and play in front of a lot of people who know him, his family and the story that comes with them.
Frankamp is at his best when he’s free, and finding freedom has been his challenge. He has a creative basketball mind, but had relegated himself into being too much of a spot-up shooter. Marshall has often talked about the need for Frankamp to take more chances, but risk-reward only goes so far when your minutes are sparse behind two of the best players in Shocker history.
Frankamp is going to get more time to prove himself. And with that time comes comfort. And with comfort comes confidence. At least that’s usually how it works.
Marshall didn’t say much about Frankamp’s confidence or lack thereof, but did point out the 28 minutes he played, highest on the team against Long Beach.
“He just wants to win,” Marshall said. “And with those minutes, he’s doing something to please the coach, the coaching staff and ultimately the fans. Point guards, in my book, are valued by whether their team wins or not. It’s like being a starting pitcher. And we’re 2-0.”
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
