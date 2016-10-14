Shockers don’t have another VanVleet, but there are options

One of the first things Wichita State basketball fans are going to notice about the 2016-17 team is that there’s no Fred VanVleet at the point.
VanVleet was a Shocker forever, it seems. And everyone took comfort in his steadiness and ability as a point guard. With Fred in charge, everything was A-OK.
So now what?
It’s a new season and the Shockers are still in the process of weaning themselves off of the point guard who guided them so adeptly the previous four seasons.
What can provide comfort is the way Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has smoothly moved from one point guard to the next during his Shocker run. The Shockers have had a good run of quality points, including Demetric Williams, Clevin Hannah, Joe Ragland, Malcolm Armstead.
This year it could be quick, slashing junior-college transfer Daishon Smith. Or redshirt junior Conner Frankamp, who is happy to have the ball in his hands. Or even freshman Austin Reaves, whose 6-5 frame creates all kinds of possibilities.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a Fred VanVleet-type situation,” Marshall said. “He’s as good as there’s been around here, in my estimation. I think it’s going to be more by committee at point guard this season.”
Committees can work. Some of the best ideas in industry bloomed through the work of committees.
For now, at least, WSU’s point-guard committee is made up of three members. Let’s meet them.
Daishon Smith
Smith, Marshall says, is the quickest and fastest of the Shocker point guards.
“He’s a pure point,” Marshall said. “Diason is quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive. My biggest thing with him, though, is getting all that into the game. It’s one thing to have it, it’s another to use it and to able to push the break as fast as you can while still being under control, changing gears and speeds and accelerating when you make the move into the paint and using that speed and quickness to be a real pest on the defensive end.”
Smith, who averaged 16.3 points and 4.2 assists last season at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, said he’s advanced as a point guard through intensive summer work.
“I’ve watched a lot of film on Fred and learned some things,” Smith said. “He was great at controlling the tempo, rarely turning the ball over and getting guys into their sets. Since the summer, I think I’ve improved tremendously. My confidence with the ball is something that’s been really big.”
Smith says his best work is done in attack mode.
“Conner and Austin, those guys are great shooters,” he said. “I’m more of an attacker.”
Conner Frankamp
The City League’s career scoring leader, and perhaps career confidence leader, hasn’t discovered the same knack for either as a college player, either at Kansas or WSU.
Frankamp played in 28 games for the Shockers last season after becoming eligible at the semester break and there were glimpses of what he was at North.
Frankamp said he’s looking forward to having the basketball in his hands more this season.
“What I hear most from the coaches is that I need to get into the paint more often and not rely so much on the three-point shot,” Frankamp said. “If it’s there, shoot it. But also get to my pull-up game and get into the paint and find open guys. I just feel like I haven’t had the chance to play the point much in college. This year I’ll have the ball in my hands more.”
Marshall marvels at Frankamp’s shooting ability and says he’s been the steadiest point guard in practices so far.
“He doesn’t turn the ball over,” Marshall said. “But he’s also very cautious with the ball. He doesn’t go north-south a bunch. Where Fred would drive in there and make a layup, Conner doesn’t get to the paint as well. But he knows the system, knows what we’re doing and nobody shoots it any better.”
Austin Reaves
Reaves is 6-5, 180 pounds and every ounce of him thinks like a point guard.
You wouldn’t think that, considering he averaged 32.5 points last season at Cedar Ridge (Ark.) High and once scored 73 points in a game.
“Point guard is the position I started out playing,” Reaves said. “The last two years of high school, I had to step up and start scoring. But I always refer back to being a point guard. That’s my mentality.”
Reaves offers some intriguing possibilities because of his size.
“He’s probably our best post passer because he’s bigger,” Marshall said. “He sees the floor well.”
But Marshall can’t go through a sentence talking about Reaves without also mentioning his health. Reaves has struggled with his shoulders and had surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
“He’s also our weakest point guard, in terms of strength, because he had a hard time lifting weights after the shoulder surgery,” Marshall said. “But Austin is pretty athletic, can get to the basket and he also can also shoot fairly well.”
Reaves is a player to watch. Trust me, he’s not selling himself short.
“I’ve always been a pass-first kind of guy who likes to get others involved,” he said. “That’s always been something I’ve liked to do. I still want to be a point guard — that’s my mentality.”
