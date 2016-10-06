Another home run for the ages by a former Shocker

Conor Gillaspie had just gone 3 for 4 in a Wichita State baseball game during his freshman season in 2006. The Shockers won, the team was loose, but Gillaspie wore a scowl.
It was a scowl that would come to deserve its own dorm room.
“He was really pissed because he made an out in one of his at-bats,” said former WSU teammate Andy Womack, a pitcher. “So after the game, he’s asking me to stay and throw him some batting practice. We spent the next hour in the cage so he could get more reps.”
Anyone who knows Gillaspie is not be surprised by that story.
Intensity has always been Gillaspie’s trademark, but until Wednesday night he had not made his mark in the big leagues.
He had played in 469 games with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels. But Gillaspie struggled to find his stroke and the consistency that comes with being a good hitter, the kind of hitter he was as a junior at WSU in 2008 when he batted .419 and led the Shockers to a super regional against Florida State.
On a cool night in New York — and remember, if you can make it there you can make it anywhere — Gillaspie had his moment in baseball’s spotlight. He cranked a three-run homer in the ninth against Mets closer Jeurys Familia to break a scoreless tie in the National League Wild Card game. As Gillaspie reached first base, just as the ball sailed over the right-field wall at Citi Field, he unleashed the kind of emotion that shocked his former Shocker teammates.
Gillaspie screamed and pumped his fists. His feet seemed to rise above the ground as a stadium full of Mets fans attempted to process what they had just seen. Gillaspie, who has always thought it important to contain emotion, could not keep his personal dam from bursting.
“It kind of left me speechless,” said former WSU teammate Anthony Capra. “Conor’s not really the guy you would expect to pop a three-run dinger in the ninth, especially with some of his ups and downs and fighting for a roster spot in spring training.”
Gillaspie, 29, batted .203 in 17 games with the Angels last season. He had been traded from the White Sox, where he had a promising 2014 season by batting .282 in 130 games.
But he couldn’t get that season to carry over. And he admitted after Wednesday’s heroics that his previous offseason had included some deep soul searching.
The Giants, the team that picked him 37th overall in the 2008 draft, signed him as a free agent. He had a good spring, but didn’t make the big club. Instead, Gillaspie was sent to Triple-A Sacramento, where he batted .314 in only 12 games before being recalled by San Francisco, where he became a utility player and solid pinch-hitter. In 101 games and 191 at-bats, Gillaspie batted .262 with six homers and 25 RBIs.
In his first two at-bats Wednesday, facing the electric arm of the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Gillaspie struck out swinging. After the game, he admitted to being overmatched, as were others in the Giants’ lineup.
In the eighth, though, Gillaspie bounced a single through the right side against Mets reliever Addison Reed. Eventually the Giants loaded the bases with two outs, but Reed struck out Hunter Pence to end the threat.
Gillaspie’s big homer in the ninth followed a leadoff double by Brandon Crawford and a one-out walk to Joe Panik. Familia left a 1-1 sinker up in the zone and Gillaspie, who lives in Wichita during the offseason, gave it a wallop.
“I wasn’t watching,” said Newman assistant coach Max Hutson, another former Gillaspie teammate at Wichita State. “But I saw it later and it was really cool. We were roommates at Wichita State and he’d want to go somewhere at 10 at night and take swings. He’s just that kind of guy. He works his tail off and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Former WSU pitching coach Brent Kemnitz, now an assistant athletic director, said he used to be in charge of meeting incoming freshmen at the dorm during their first day on campus.
“The first question Conor asks is, ‘Can I get in the weight room today?’ ” Kemnitz said. “He said he needed to lift. I was telling somebody last night that after he hit the home run, he was probably somewhere in the cages swinging the bat. Last night he made his mark. He left a stamp on a huge stage and America saw it.”
The Shockers had no shortage of intense players when Gillaspie was at WSU. Teammates Andy Dirks and Rob Musgrave, especially, rivaled his intensity.
“My first impression of Conor,” Capra said, “was, ‘Does this guy talk and is he crazy?’ He didn’t really talk because he was always in the batting cage. Everybody would be mingling and talking and he was in the cage working. I thought to myself that he was pretty good, but is he crazy?”
Capra said he got his answer as the two were around each other more.
“Yes, he was crazy about being successful,” Capra said. “Once you peel back that layer, Conor is a really good guy who is willing to talk about anything and everything.”
He has a story for the ages now.
As postseason home runs by former Shockers go, Gillaspie’s doesn’t match the Game 6 home run launched by Joe Carter off of the Phillies’ Mitch Williams to win the 1993 World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays.
But Gillaspie’s home run gives Wichita State a solid No. 2.
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
Comments