Outdoor report (June 8)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.31
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1271.55
15
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.05
7
Elk City
796.0
795.69
39
Fall River
950.5
950.33
611
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.91
701
Grand
742.0
743.98
1250
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.12
260
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.11
57
Kaw
1009.85
1011.41
2873
Marion
1350.5
1348.17
6
Milford
1144.4
1143.27
150
Table Rock
915.0
917.17
2585
Toronto
899.5
902.34
579
Wilson
1516.0
1517.43
1000
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Cheney: Walleye fair using jig-n-crawlers on points, submerged humps and shallow flats. White perch good lakewide in shallow water using jigs. White bass/wiper good to excellent using slab spoons or jigs near the dam, on windswept points or at the river mouth. Catfish good using cut bait near creek inlets and the river mouth after rains. Crappie poor.
Council Grove: White bass/wipers fair using spinners and jigs along deeper rock points. Crappie fair 10-15 feet deep near coves, points and ledges using jig and minnows. Catfish good on cut bait and worms near wind blown flats. Saugeye fair to good using jigs and crankbaits near gravel points.
El Dorado: White bass/wipers fair to good using jigs and spinners in wind-blown shallow rocky shorelines and points. Crappie good near brush or cover in 7-11 feet of water using jigs or minnows. Catfish fair using shad sides along windy shorelines. Walleye fair to good on windy flats and mainlake points working jig-n-crawler, spinners and trolled crankbaits.
Marion: Walleye good using jig-n-crawler combos and trolled crankbaits on points and flats. Catfish good using fresh cutbait, worms or stinkbaits along windy shorelines. Crappie good in 8-11 feet of water along the dam and brushpiles using jigs or minnows. White bass/wiper good trolling crankbaits or casting cranks or jig and plastics on windblown points and along the dam.
KANSAS
Fall River: White bass good using a spinner, jig or shad-imitation crankbaits trolled over mud flats and windy shorelines. Catfish good below outlet, windy shorelines and mudflats using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles in coves, rocky and windy shorelines.
Glen Elder: White bass/wipers good to excellent using roadrunners, slabs, spoons, Rattletraps and Kastmasters near rocky banks like the Cawker causeway and along the dam. Crappie fair to good casting a minnow or slowly retrieving a small jig under a bobber around state park coves, creeks and south-side coves in 3-10’ of water. Catfish good around cove shorelines in 2-3 feet of water using shrimp and worms on the bottom. Walleye good near Wally World, the Cawker Causeway and Gibbs Point in 20 feet of water over old foundations using jig-n-worm or jig-n-minnow.
Kanopolis: Walleye/saugeye fair on the flats near the river channel towards the middle part of the lake in 6-12 feet of water using chartreuse, white or pink jigs tipped with earthworms or deep to moderate running swimbaits. Crappie good jigging small spoons or road runners near the marina and off brushpiles and other structure. White bass good near the river channel in the middle and lower portions of the reservoir jigging small spoons and road runners. Catfish good in 2-8 feet of water throughout the lake on worms and cutbaits. Wipers slow.
Milford: Walleye fair to good on jigs-n-crawlers and crankbaits on flats and points. Smallmouth bass good near gravel/rock points and pockets using jigs and crankbaits. Catfish fair to good on cut bait, worms and shrimp along channel ledges. Largemouth bass good using jerkbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits near points and coves with brush/rock. Crappie fair in 10 feet of water near points, brush and spawning bays on jigs or minnows. White bass/wipers good along windy rocky banks and points on jigs, crankbaits and some topwater action. Outlet poor.
Toronto: Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles, rocky and windy shorelines. Catfish good below outlet, mudflats and windy shorelines using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. White bass good trolled over mud flats and windy shorelines using spinners, jigs or shad-imitation crankbaits.
Tuttle Creek: Catfish fair using cut bait along windswept shorelines. White bass fair using jigs and spinners along the dam and rocky points. Saugeye fair using jig-n-crawler in the River Pond. Crappie fair to good using bobber and minnows along the dam, any rocky banks or towards the backs of coves in the lower part of the reservoir in 2-5 feet of water.
Wilson: Catfish good in the west end, like Elm Creek and Horseshoe Bend using cut bait. White bass fair using small spinners or grubs on small jigs in the river and off rocky points in the west end. Striped bass fair jigging white and chartreuse hair jigs or swimbaits in deeper water near the river channel in the middle and lower end of the reservoir. Walleye good near shore habitat like rocky shorelines, points and along reed grass edges using colored jigs-n-worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits, or spoons.
Comments