Outdoor report (June 1)

Lake levels and fishing report compiled by Steve Sorensen
Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.87
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.11
5
El Dorado
1339.0
1336.31
0
Elk City
796.0
795.92
5
Fall River
950.5
947.76
5
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.29
13
Grand
742.0
742.14
10,276
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.97
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.75
86
Kaw
1009.85
1011.18
2016
Marion
1350.5
1349.23
6
Milford
1144.4
1146.08
1500
Table Rock
915.0
916.12
970
Toronto
899.5
901.25
7
Wilson
1516.0
1517.15
50
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Cheney: White bass/wipers fair on points and underwater humps using shad-imitating lures or live shad. Walleye fair using jigs on points, drop-offs and underwater humps. Catfish fair to good along wind-blown shorelines using cut shad.
Council Grove: Catfish fair near wind blown flats on cut bait on cut bait.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Crappie fair around the fish attractors vertically fishing jigs and small slab spoons. White bass/wipers good around the fish attractors or other deeper structure vertically fishing slab spoons and jigs.
Elk City: Crappie good suspended around the dam and the Card Creek area using jigs and minnows. White bass fair in Elk River as water temps warm. Outlet fair when water releases increase.
Fall River: Catfish fair using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides in deep water along old creek channels. Crappie fair around deep channel breaks in the reservoir or river, like Ladd Bridge, using a jig or minnow. White bass fair using a spinner or shad-imitation crankbaits in deep water along old creek channels.
Glen Elder: Trout excellent in the pond and the outlet area using cheese, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small jigs or inline spinners. Walleye good using jig-n-crawler or plastic swim baits along the river channel between Schoen’s Cove and the Cawker Causeway, around the dam, off the north shore points and near Harry’s Island. White bass/wipers good to excellent along the river channel, as well as the north shore park area, Walnut Creek, the Cawker Causeway and the dam using jigs, slab spoons, live baits or trolling crankbaits. Crappie fair to good around the fish attractors, off the marina docks or along the river channel in 20-25 feet of water using small jigs and spoons.
Kanopolis: White bass fair jigging small spoons and road runners. Crappie fair in Marina and Yankee Run Coves with small spoons or road runners.
LaCygne Reservoir: White bass/wipers good trolling crankbaits or using small spinners, twister tails or rattletraps around hot water areas. Largemouth bass fair to good in and around the warm water area using rattletraps, jerkbaits, jigs and plastics. Catfish fair to good over windblown flats or underwater humps using cut shad, worms, liver, prepared baits or sunfish.
Lovewell: Walleye fair around Walleye Point, Cedar Point and along the dam in 15-20 feet of water slabbing spoons, using swim baits or jig-n-crawler. White bass/wipers good using jigs and spoons using jigs and spoons around brush off Cabin Point, Oak Hill and along the river channel. Crappie good using jigs or small slab spoons around the marina, off the Cedar Point and Cedar Point brushpiles.
Milford: Catfish good near wind blown flats in upper end on cut bait. Outlet fair with some wipers, white bass, catfish and walleye being taken.
Toronto: White bass fair using spinners or shad-imitation crankbaits in deep water along old creek channels. Crappie fair around brushpiles and deep channel breaks in river and Walnut Creek using jig or minnow. Try Baker Bridge area on sunny days. Catfish fair using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides in deep water along old creek channels.
Tuttle Creek: Crappie fair over brush or main points in 14-20 feet of water using jigs or minnows using jigs or minnows. Catfish fair along windswept shorelines using cut bait. Trout great using power bait, corn or minnows in Willow Lake.
