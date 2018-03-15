Outdoor report (March 16)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.69
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.02
13
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.01
5
Elk City
796.0
796.61
15
Fall River
950.5
947.73
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.42
51
Grand
742.0
742.19
4224
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.62
187
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.18
10
Kaw
1009.85
1009.74
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.57
3
Milford
1144.4
1141.55
200
Table Rock
915.0
904.87
5727
Toronto
899.5
901.76
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.11
50
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Never miss a local story.
Cheney: Catfish good using cut bait along wind-blown shorelines. Crappie fair to good near artificial habitat structures near the marina using jigs. White perch excellent lakewide using jigs
Council Grove: Crappie fair 5-15 feet deep near points leading to coves using jigs. Catfish fair on cut bait near wind blown flats.
El Dorado: White bass slow to fair casting jig or plastics in shallow water during warmer days. Crappie fair in brush or near timbered creek channels 9-11 feet deep using jigs or minnows. Catfish fair using shad sides along windy shorelines. Walleye slow to fair along the dam, rocky points and other spawning areas after dark casting floating jerk baits, suspending crankbaits or working jig and minnow combos.
Marion: Catfish fair using shad sides, fresh cut bait or stinkbaits along windy shorelines. Crappie fair to good in brush and channels in 9-11 feet of water using jigs or minnows. Walleye fair casting floating/shallow diving crankbaits along the dam, rocky points and rocky shorelines.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: White bass/wipers good vertically fishing slab spoons and jigs around the fish attractors or other deeper structure. Walleye fair over deeper drop-offs and points vertically fishing slab spoons or live bait. Crappie fair vertically fishing jigs and small slab spoons around the fish attractors.
Elk City: White bass fair in deeper water in the Elk River and around the fishing piers in the state park using jigs or minnows. Crappie good using jigs and minnows suspended around the dam and the Card Creek area. Outlet fair when water releases increase.
Fall River: Crappie fair using a jig or minnow around deep channel breaks in the reservoir or river, like Ladd Bridge. White bass fair in deep water along old creek channels using a spinner or shad-imitation crankbaits. Catfish fair in deep water along old creek channels using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides.
Glen Elder: Walleye good along the river channel between Schoen’s Cove and the Cawker Causeway, around the dam, off the north shore points and near Harry’s Island using jig-n-crawler or plastic swim baits. White bass/wipers good to excellent using jigs, slab spoons, live baits or trolling crankbaits along the river channel, as well as the north shore park area, Walnut Creek, the Cawker Causeway and the dam. Crappie fair to good using small jigs and spoons around the fish attractors, off the marina docks or along the river channel in 20-25 feet of water. Trout excellent in the pond and the outlet area using cheese, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small jigs or inline spinners.
Kanopolis: Crappie fair with small spoons or road runners in Marina and Yankee Run Coves. Walleye/saugeye fair to poor on the breaks off the river channel and deeper structure towards the lower end using deep jerkbaits and swimbaits. White bass fair near the river channel in the middle and lower portions of the reservoir jigging small spoons and road runners.
LaCygne Reservoir: Largemouth bass good using crankbaits, plastic worms, lizards or spinner baits like shad imitations along the riprap areas. Catfish fair to good using cut shad, worms, liver, prepared baits or sunfish over windblown flats or underwater humps. White bass fair to good using shad imitations, silver spoons, big jigs or cut shad near shallow points or riprap. Crappie fair to good using jigs or minnows in 6-9 feet of water near structure. Wipers fair to good trolling sassy shads, crankbaits, spoons or cut shad around hot water areas.
Milford: Catfish good on cut bait near wind blown flats in upper end or channel edges in upper end when little wind. Crappie fair in 10-20 feet of water near points and brush on jigs. Outlet fair with some wipers, white bass, catfish and walleye being taken.
Toronto: Crappie fair using jig or minnow around brushpiles and deep channel breaks in river and Walnut Creek. Try Baker Bridge area on sunny days. Catfish fair in deep water along old creek channels using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. White bass fair in deep water along old creek channels and deep holes in the river and Walnut Creek using spinners or shad-imitation crankbaits.
Tuttle Creek: Catfish fair using cut bait along windswept shorelines. Trout great in Willow Lake using power bait, corn or minnows. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows over brush or main points in 14-20 feet of water.
Wilson: Striped bass fair to good jigging spoons or swim baits near Horseshoe Bend or in deeper water near the river channel around Lucas Point. Catfish good in the west end using cut bait. White bass fair to slow using small jigs off rocky points in the west end as water temps warm up.
Comments