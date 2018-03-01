Outdoor report (March 2)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.71
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.18
7
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.17
5
Elk City
796.0
796.66
15
Fall River
950.5
948.27
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.46
126
Grand
742.0
746.11
33,987
John Redmond
1039.0
1042.01
193
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.65
0
Kaw
1009.85
1010.31
1046
Marion
1350.5
1348.71
3
Milford
1144.4
1141.59
200
Table Rock
915.0
906.44
13,071
Toronto
899.5
901.72
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.18
50
Waterfowl report
Light Goose Spring Conservation Order – through April 30
Cedar Bluff: No snow geese present.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 10,000-50,000 geese, mostly snows, have been observed on the area. Area has a lot of open water and what ice is present is weak. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 10 inches, 3B is 11 inches, 4A is 13 inches, 4B is 14 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor, with ice forming. Success expected to be fair. Few hunters reported.
El Dorado: No snow geese are present.
Glen Elder: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation level. Approximately 150,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 30percent ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation level. Approximately 200,000 light geese present. Reservoir is 20 precent ice-covered. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be fair on wildlife area but fair to good on private land.
Marion: No snow geese are on the area.
Norton: Water level is 12.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 400 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 50 precent ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good, mostly on private ground.
Quivira: Quivira is closed to hunting as of March 1. Approximately 3,650 snow geese present. Some hunting occurring on surrounding private lands.
Webster: Water level is 1.6 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 50% ice-covered with poor ice. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Catfish fair on cut bait near wind blown flats.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: White bass/wipers good vertically fishing slab spoons and jigs around the fish attractors or other deeper structure. Crappie fair vertically fishing jigs and small slab spoons around the fish attractors.
Glen Elder: Crappie fair to good using small jigs and spoons around the fish attractors or along the river channel in 20-25 feet of water. Trout good using cheese, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small jigs or inline spinners in the pond. Walleye good along the river channel, around the dam and along the north shore points using jig-n-crawler or plastic swim baits. White bass/wipers good to excellent using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons along the river channel, as well as the north shore park area and the dam.
Kanopolis: Crappie fair with small spoons or road runners in Marina and Yankee Run Coves. White bass fair jigging small spoons and road runners.
LaCygne Reservoir: Catfish fair to good using sunfish, cut shad, worms, liver or prepared baits at the hot water outlet. White bass fair to good near shallow points or riprap using shad imitations, silver spoons, big jigs or cut shad. Wipers fair to good trolling sassy shad, crankbaits, spoons or cut shad along hot water areas. Largemouth bass good in and around the warm water area using crankbaits, plastic worms, lizards or spinner baits.
Lovewell: Crappie good around the marina, off the Cedar Point and Cedar Point brushpiles using jigs or small slab spoons. Walleye fair slabbing spoons in 15-20 feet of water around Walleye Point, Cedar Point and along the dam. White bass/wipers good around brush off Cabin Point, Oak Hill and along the river channel using jigs and spoons
Milford: Catfish good on cut bait near wind blown flats in upper end. Outlet fair with some wipers, white bass, catfish and walleye being taken.
Tuttle Creek: Trout great in Willow Lake using power bait, corn or minnows. Willow Lake is ice-free Crappie fair using jigs or minnows over brush or main points in 14-20 feet of water. Catfish fair using cut bait along windswept shorelines.
